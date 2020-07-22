Quarantine stuff: This reporter showed more than the news

Will Reeve will no longer be remembered just for being the son of actor Cristopher Reeve (Superman). This April 28 will be remembered as the reporter who issued a report without pants.

Reeve, 27, explained to his ABC colleagues in “Good Morning America” ​​how pharmacies could depend on drones to deliver medicines due to coronavirus

. The reporter seemed to be wearing a tailored suit, in his confinement, but the camera would soon reveal the truth: he was only dressed from the torso up.

Precisely, part of what happened is explained by the quarantine. Reeve turned a space in her house into a studio and, according to CNN, runs her own camera. So she missed the right frame and exposed her lower body – as we can see in the next tweet.

He Washington Examiner He released the video, in which the moment can be identified: when the camera stopped at the end of the report, then returned to the program’s presenters, Michael Strahan and Amy Robach.

Fortunately, Reeve took it easy when Twitter followers fell on him inadvertently. “I have ARRIVED, in the funniest and most mortifying way,” wrote the reporter. “When work from home goes wrong, or when the shot you put together is too broad. I hope everyone had a much-needed laugh,” he wrote in another tweet, attaching an apology note.

“Trying to be efficient, I prepared to exercise after GMA (Good Morning America) too early this morning. The angle of the camera, as well as friends, family and hundreds of strangers on social media, have made me rethink my morning routine. Any advice on tailoring by those who wear belts, pants and shoes during their work video calls is welcome. Now back to work. In pants, “he concluded.

Reeve insisted that he was wearing exercise shorts and not underwear, as some Twitter users believe. But maybe she shouldn’t give so many explanations, after all, her father was famous for wearing red underwear with a cape.