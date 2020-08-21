Qualcomm strengthens 5G with the arrival of the new Snapdragon 865 Plus chip

Qualcomm



Qualcomm’s high-end Snapdragon processor has received an update with a speed boost to make mobile gaming even more immersive. And one of the first phones to use this chip will be the upcoming Asus ROG Phone 3.

Qualcomm said Wednesday, July 8, that its Snapdragon 865 Plus is 10 percent faster at presenting graphics and has a CPU 10 percent faster than its brother, the Snapdragon 865They also have the battery life of the company’s Quick Charge AI monitors that will help the devices last longer.

The Snapdragon 865 Plus is also powered by Qualcomm’s FastConnect 6900 technology, which enables Wi-Fi download speeds of up to 3.6 Gbps. Take advantage of Wi-Fi 6E, a new category of connectivity It uses the 6 GHz spectrum. Which is “less congested, incredibly fast and surprisingly smooth,” Qualcomm said, and will enable ultra-sensitive devices, even in crowded spaces where many other devices are connected at the same time.

Like the Snapdragon 865, this new chip will use the 5G networks that are being deployed around the world. It is compatible with the x55 modem, capable of download speeds of up to 7.5 Gbps

The continued advancement of 5G is more critical than ever now that the coronavirus pandemic it has radically changed the world. People are trapped at home and maintain social distancing, forcing us to rely on domestic broadband service – something 5G could empower. The next generation of cellular technology, which multiplies anywhere from 10 to 100 times the speed of 4G and offers very fast response, could improve everything from video conferencing services to telemedicine, in addition to advancing augmented and virtual reality. Video games are an area that hopes to benefit from 5G’s responsiveness, as well as its high speeds.

Asus and Lenovo are two companies that plan to use the 865 Plus in their new devices later this year. The ROG Phone 3, to be announced “in the coming weeks,” will see its “overall performance … take another leap forward,” Bryan Chang, general manager of Asus’ smartphone business unit, said in a press release.

For its part, Lenovo will use the Snapdragon 865 Plus in its next family of Legion mobile gaming devices.

“Three years after the launch of the Lenovo Legion PC portfolio, we are bringing the core values ​​of speed and performance of our beloved gaming sub-brand closer to gaming 5G mobile – where Lenovo Legion will be among the first to offer the new Snapdragon 865 Plus in our growing family of gaming devices this year, “Jerry Tsao, group vice president of gaming, explained in a press release. gaming from Lenovo for Emerging Markets.

Good, nice and cheap cell phones [fotos] To see photos