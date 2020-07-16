Qualcomm announces the Snapdragon 768G, a chip for gaming phones

Qualcomm



Qualcomm renews its processor catalog with a new member.

The main manufacturer of mobile processors announced on May 11 its new bet for the mid-range and focused on gaming phones. It is the Snapdragon 768G, the successor to the Snapdragon 765G, a chip that was introduced in 2019 and was one of the first in the mid-range to have an integrated 5G modem. The new Snapdragon 768G features the same 5G modem as its predecessor, the Snapdragon X52, but according to the manufacturer, it improves speed.

The new processor has the same GPU as the Snapdragon 765G, the Adreno 620, but according to Qualcomm it offers 15 percent more graphics speed and its Kryo 475 cores will also offer 15 percent more performance, reaching a maximum. 2.8 GHz.

The new processor is compatible with Quick Charge 4+ and Quick Charge AI fast charging systems with QHD + displays at 60 Hz, FHD + at 120 Hz and HDR10 +. As for cameras, the sensor is compatible with individual camera sensors of up to 192 megapixels.

At the moment it is not known which phones this new processor will arrive, although some rumors suggest that it could be released with the future Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G Racing Edition.

