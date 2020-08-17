Qatar 2022: Schedule and match times defined

You will have to get up early in many parts of the world to see the first match of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, scheduled for November 21, 2022.

On Wednesday, July 15, FIFA released through a statement part of the calendar and the schedules of almost all the matches of this tournament. Qatar will open the competition for being the organizing country and having qualified automatically.

According to the schedule, the opening game will be played at 5 am ET at Al Bayt Stadium, which has a capacity of 60,000 spectators. The group stage, which begins with this match, concludes on December 2, while the round of 16 will take place from December 3 to 6, 2022.

The definition will be played like this: semifinals between December 13 and 14, 2022 and the final will be played on the 18th of the same month, at 10 am (EST) at the Lusail Stadium, which can gather 80,000 fans.

The third-place match will take place on December 17 at the Khalifa International Stadium.

According to FIFA, four games per day were set so that the teams have more rest. The times of the meetings would be, initially, 5 am, 8 am, 11 am and 1 pm (all Eastern time in the United States).

“The compact nature of the Qatari tournament – in which air travel will not be necessary – will allow the organizers for the first time to optimize matches for the benefit of the fans, the national teams and the media,” FIFA said in the statement.

However, it is still pending which teams will be in each of the days. This will be known after March 2022, when the World Cup qualifiers would be known, if the coronavirus

allows it.

After knowing the pairings, FIFA said that the possibility of assigning the best schedules depending on television audiences and also for fans displaced to Qatar, depending on the ideal stadium, will be evaluated.

He also noted that “this flexibility will not affect the technical aspects, since all the stadiums are very close to each other, and the weather conditions in Qatar at that time of year are perfect, whether the match starts early or does it later. “

“In this way, fans visiting Qatar will have the opportunity to see more than one group stage match live on the same day,” the statement said.

The entrances

In the July 15 statement, FIFA said the first associate tickets and what they call “hospitality tickets” will go on sale at the end of 2020.

Tickets for the general public can only be purchased through FIFA.com/tickets, where all details regarding dates, phases, categories and sales prices will be published shortly.

The logo

In 2018 we fired Russia and we welcomed Qatar 2022. It is a World Cup with many questions for the participants and football fans. Even its logo generated controversy, when it was unveiled on September 3, 2019.

According to FIFA, “the emblem is made up of curves that represent the ripples of the desert dunes and the unbroken loop represents both the number eight, a reminder of the number of stadiums that will host matches, and the infinity symbol, which reflects nature. interconnected of the event “.

“In addition to emulating the silhouette of the iconic FIFA World Cup trophy, the central shape of the emblem is inspired by a traditional woolen shawl. During the winter months, shawls are worn throughout the world and in the Arab region and from the Gulf in particular, “the press release reads.

A controversial headquarters

Forgetting the logo, the France team, winner in Russia, she will defend her title in the Arab country, but the venue has raised many suspicions for her designation due to the weather conditions it presents.

The high temperatures of the region, which forces the players to take precautions and the referees to stop the games on several occasions. In addition, the little weight of the Qatari national team in the world of football generates uncertainty as an organizing country.

What is not in doubt is the immense economic resources of the nation, which in theory should have an impact on first-line facilities, as has already happened in Russia.

Below you will find a guide so that you know every detail of the event that will take place in this exotic venue.

Where is Catar?

Qatar or Qatar is located in western Asia, exactly at the southern end of the Persian Gulf. It only has one land connection with one other country: Saudi Arabia. A strait of water separates it from Bahrain. According to the World Bank, it is one of the richest countries in the world, and “with the most human development in the entire Arab world.”

The total population of Qatar, according to the 2017 census, is 2,641,669 people. Most are concentrated in the capital, Doha. However, only 25 percent of the population is Qatari. Asians and Africans settled in this country in search of work and it was the most used labor force for the realization of the stadiums.

How do you get to Qatar?

The line that travels to this country is Qatar Airways Company. You probably remember him because he sponsored Lionel Messi’s Barcelona for many years. It is based in Doha, the capital of Qatar.

If you are in the United States and planning your trip to the World Cup, you can depart from New York, Boston and Philadelphia. If you are in South America, there are direct flights from Argentina, Brazil and Chile. In Central America, a route to Guatemala will open in 2019. Finally, if you are in Spain, you can embark in Barcelona, ​​Madrid or Malaga (from May 29).

When will the Qatar World Cup be played?

For the first time, the World Cup will not be held between June and July, as is customary, due to the high temperatures, above 40 degrees, at that time of year that Qatar presents. Therefore, the tournament will run from November 21 to December 18, 2022.

How many stadiums will there be?

Qatar 2022 will be held in eight stadiums. According to the organizers, there is a difference of one hour between each stadium.

Lusail, Al Bayt, Al Rayyan, Al Thumama, Al Wakrah, Education City, Khalif and Ras Abu with the names of each sports facility where the ball will roll. Six are new and two are under reconstruction. In the following video you can see the progress.

Will you be able to drink beer in Qatar’s stadiums?



In the country, as in others in the region, alcohol consumption is not allowed, except in some bars of luxury hotels and in embassies. It is speculated that to counteract this law, a Fan Zone will be created in each stadium, so that fans can enjoy some kind of strong drink.

How many teams will play in Qatar 2022?

Despite the fact that FIFA President Gianni Infantino had requested that the possibility of a World Cup with 48 teams be explored, on Wednesday, May 22, it was confirmed that the 32 who played in Russia 2018 will remain.

“FIFA and Qatar have explored all possibilities to increase the number of teams from 32 to 48. Following a comprehensive and comprehensive consultation with the participation of all stakeholders, it was concluded that, under the current circumstances, such proposal could not be made now, “says the official statement.

Thus, the quotas for each continent are distributed as follows:

Host: 1 (Qatar)

UEFA (Europe): 13

Conmebol (South America): 4.5

Concacaf (North and Central America and the Caribbean): 3.5

CAF (Africa): 5

AFC (Asia): 4.5

OFC (Oceania): 0.5