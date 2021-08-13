Puzhayamma Full Movie Download in High Quality Leaked by Moviesda

Puzhayamma is an Indian film. It is made in Malayalam. The meaning of the title Puzhayamma is Mother River.

The film Puzhayamma has received a great response from the audience. The calamitous 2018 Kerala floods play a big role in the film Puzhayamma.

The film Puzhayamma follows the story of a friendship between Baby Meenakshi, who is 13 years old, and an American tourist named Linda Arsenio. They want to save a polluted river, and in that, they face many hurdles.

The film Puzhayamma was directed by Vijeesh Mani. It was written by Prakash Vadikkal. Vijeesh Mani also gave the story of the film Puzhayamma.

Gokulam Gopalan produced the film Puzhayamma. The film Puzhayamma stars Baby Meenakshi, Linda Arsenio, Thampi Antony, Master Virat Vijeesh, Prakash Chengal, Unni Raja, Ashly Boban, KPAC Leelakrishnan, Roji P. Kurian, and Sanil Paingadan.

Loganathan Srinivasan did the cinematography of the film Puzhayamma. It was edited by Raahul Clubde and Vijeesh Mani. Kilimanoor Ramavarma gave the music in the film Puzhayamma.

The film Puzhayamma was made under Sree Gokulam Films and Anashwara Charitable Trust. Let’s talk about the cast of the film Puzhayamma.

Puzhayamma Cast:

Find the cast of the film Puzhayamma below.

Baby Meenakshi Thampi Antony Unni Raja KPAC Leelakrishnan Sanil Paingadan Fatima Al Mansoori Linda Arsenio Prakash Chengal Ashly Boban Roji P. Kurian Master Virat Vijeesh Acharya Praveen Chauhan

Let’s see the release date of the film Puzhayamma.

Puzhayamma Release Date:

The film Puzhayamma was released on 1st July 2021. It was released on JioCinema.

Puzhayamma Trailer:

Find the official trailer of the film Puzhayamma below. It was released by JioStudios on 28th June 2021. Let’s watch it.

