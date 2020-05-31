पंजाब फर्द जमाबंदी ऑनलाइन कैसे देखें | पंजाब भूलेख

Punjab Land Records Bhu Naksha Khasra Khatauni Fard Jamabandi Online: If you are a person who has a permanent residential address in the state of Punjab. Then it is surely great news for you will now be able to check the land records online. Yes, people residing in the Punjab state will not have to go to government administration in order to get information about their lands or plots.

Because the government authorities of Punjab did take the initiative of launching an online portal. With the help of this online portal, people will be able to gather up information about any land or plot of theirs online.

If you do not have any kind of knowledge about the online portal of the government authorities of Punjab state. Then you do not have to worry about it at all. Because we are surely going to provide you with every little essential detail about the portal in this article.

You will just have to go through the article and you will find out everything about using the Punjab Land Record portal online. It will be beneficial for you to know all the things about the online portal before you use it. Also, as you know that it is an online portal, you can access it while sitting at your home.

Punjab Land Record portal or पंजाब फर्द जमाबंदी is an online portal that citizens of Punjab can use easily and instantly. There are so many things for which you will need to have the land records and details about your lands or plots.

But it is surely time-consuming to go to the government administrators every time you need it. This will not happen from now on as the government authorities of Punjab did launch the online portal. That is Punjab Land Record.

Punjab Fard Jamabandi Online 2020

Punjab Fard Jamabandi or Punjab Bhu Naksha or Punjab Land Records will be available in the online portal that the government authorities launched. So you will not have to worry about going again and again to the govt. offices to get details. Any and every citizen of Punjab can be able to check the land records as well as details online.

It will be easier for people to trade lands or plots with one another. When you are purchasing or selling any piece of land, it will be essential to have land records. The best part is that the online portal will allow you to download or take a print of land records. Also, you can check the Khasra number with the help of the Punjab Fard Jamabandi online portal.

The land records that the online portal will provide people with will include various types of information. That will include the name of the owner of the land, area of land, types of soil, cultivation details, irrigation, and crop information. So you will not have to struggle much about finding the land records or any other information about it.

The online portal that the Punjab govt. did initiate will also allow you to view the land map of any piece of land or plot. You will just have to go to the official website of the online portal and make your way to the land map.

There are so many benefits of using the Punjab Land Record online portal. In order to avail of all the benefits, you will need to have all the information about the portal that we are going to give you in this article.

Districts For Which People Can View Land Records Online

If you want to view the land records and details of any piece of land or plot then you will surely have to visit the official portal. The Punjab government authorities surely make it possible for people to get details about their lands.

But it is only possible for the data that they did put in digitally for the people to access it on the online portal. So here, we are going to provide you a list of the districts for which you can have land records online. The districts are,

लुधियाना, नवांशहर, पटियाला, साहिबजादा अजीत सिंह नगर (मोहाली), फ़ज़िलका, पठानकोट, फतेहगढ़ साहिब, गुरदासपुर, रूपनगर, तरनतारन साहिब, फरीदकोट, श्री मुक्तसर साहिब, तरनतारन साहिब, and मोगा. You can view the land records for these districts with the help of the online portal.

How To Check Punjab Fard Jamabandi Online?

In order to check the land records and other details about any piece of land or plot in the state of Punjab, you will have to use the online portal. If you do not know the process to check the Punjab Fard Jamabandi online then you will not have to worry.

Because we are going to provide you a step by step guide to check the Fard Jamabandi online. You will just have to follow the simple and easy steps carefully and you will get the details of the land. Here are the steps that will lead you to the land records online.

First of all, you will have to visit the official website i.e. www.plrs .org.in

Then you will have to click on “FARD” on the homepage of the website

It will direct you to a page where you will get information in the Punjabi language, but you can change it to English

You will have to choose the District, Tehsil, Village, and Year

After selecting the essentials, click on “Set Region”

Then you will have to select “Jamabandi” on the web page

In order to check Jamabandi, you will have to select the category through which you want to see it. The categories will be, Owner Name Wise Khewat Number Wise Khasra Number Wise Khatouni Number Wise

Then you will have to enter the appropriate details and you will get all the land records and details

Also, you can be able to print or download the land records and details

Frequently Asked Questions

We hope that you will now have all the information about the Punjab Fard Jamabandi or Punjab Land Records online portal. If you have any queries or doubts in your mind then you can have a look at the frequently asked questions given below.

Is It Possible To Check Punjab Fard Jamabandi Online?

Yes, it is surely possible to check Punjab Fard Jamabandi online with the help of the online portal. You can follow the process mentioned above.

Can You Download The Land Records Details From The Portal?

After entering appropriate details on the official web portal, it will be possible for any person to download the land records and details from the online portal.