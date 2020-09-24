Punjab and Haryana High Court Clerk Recruitment 2020 apply online for 350 Clerk at sssc.gov.in:

The Society for Centralized Recruitment of Staff in Subordinate Courts, Punjab and Haryana High Court is releasing their latest recruitment notification. Official Punjab and Haryana High Court Recruitment 2020 is available at the official SSC official portal sssc.gov.in. There are around 350 vacancies for Clerk is vacant and for that candidates are invited to apply.

Essential qualification details are available here, after reading all these details interested candidates may apply through the mentioned mode of application. Aspirants are advised to complete each of the procedure before the last date.

Punjab and Haryana High Court Clerk Recruitment 2020:

Total Vacancies: 350 Posts

Name of Vacancies: Clerk Posts

Category Wise Vacancies:

BC/ OBC of Punjab: 38 Posts ESM (BC/ OBC): 14 Posts ESM (Gen): 62 Posts ESM (SC): 33 Posts General: 107 Posts PHC of Punjab: 22 Posts SC of Punjab (Mazhbi Sikh/ Balmiki): 39 Posts ST of Punjab (Other ST): 35 Posts

Required Educational Qualification:

Interested candidates must have Bachelor Degree through Arts, Science or another field of study to apply for these posts. They should have their certificate through a government recognized institute or university.

Moreover, candidates should have Punjabi as one of their subjects in their SSC class and also should have proficiency in Computer. For more details, candidates should visit the official site and get details from the official notification sssc.gov.in.

Age Limit:

Candidates’ age should be between 18 to 37 years to apply for these posts, as on 1st January 2020. For candidates belonging to various reserved categories such as SC/ ST/ OBC will have age relaxation as per their category. Such aspirants will receive certain years of age relaxation into their upper age limit.

Registration Fees:

To apply for these vacancies there are registration fees which candidates need to pay, and it is non-refundable. The fees should be paid in the form of Cash Deposit Receipt through any branch of State Bank of India under Screen 8888. Payment amount details for various category candidates:

General/ Unreserved Candidates or Other State: 1000/- rupees

SC/ BC/ OBC/ ESM Candidates of Punjab: 500/- rupees

PHC of Punjab – General Candidates: 500/- rupees

PHC of Punjab – SC/ ST/ BC/ ESM Candidates: 125/- rupees

Selection Procedures:

Authorities will conduct various selection procedures to select candidates and determine most eligible candidates. To select candidates, those who have applied will have to perform their level best. Written Exam, Personal Interview, Document Verification, Medical Test, etc. might happen. As each procedure is over, finalized aspirants will have to appear for further procedures.

Apply for Punjab and Haryana High Court Clerk Recruitment 2020:

Go to the official site, e., sssc.gov.in Search for the “Recruitments” Section. Look for Clerk – Subordinate Courts of Punjab Link. Read all the instructions given there and then if you are eligible, go to Apply Online link. Enter all required details and then complete Step I Registration procedures. Go to Step II Registration procedures and complete it too after paying the fees. At last, click on Submit Button and also get a print of the filled form. Keep the copy of the form for further procedures.

Important Dates:

Apply Online From 4th September 2020 Last Date for Step I Registration: 3rd October 2020 Last Date of Registration Fees: 4th October 2020 Last Date of Step II Registration: 6th October 2020 Last Date of Editing The Application: 6th October 2020 Tentative Date of Written Test: Nov-2020

Apply Online For Punjab and Haryana High Court Clerk Recruitment 2020

Download Official Notification

Official Site: www.sssc.gov.in