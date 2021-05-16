Pulikkuthi Pandi Tamil Movie Download in HD Leaked by the Illegal Piracy Website Moviesflix

By
James Ashley
-
Pulikkuthi Pandi

Pulikkuthi Pandi Tamil Movie Download in HD Leaked by the Illegal Piracy Website Moviesflix

The illegal piracy website Moviesflix contains many Tamil movies. It also includes movies and web series of Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Malayalam, etc.

It is a very famous illegal piracy website because it provides all the newly-released films and web series for free in HD quality.

The film Pulikkuthi Pandi was first leaked by the illegal piracy website Moviesflix and the piracy website Moviesflix made it free.

Pulikkuthi Pandi Tamil Movie Download in HD Leaked

The user can watch or download the latest Tamil film Pulikkuthi Pandi on the illegal piracy website Moviesflix. But remember that using the illegal piracy website to download or watch any content is illegal in India and many other countries like the US also.

So, we suggest that you stay away from this kind of illegal piracy website. Read the complete article to get all the details about the film Pulikkuthi Pandi.

The Tamil film Pulikkuthi Pandi includes action and drama. The film Pulikkuthi Pandi was written and directed by M. Muthaiah.

N. R. Raghunanthan gave the music in the film Pulikkuthi Pandi. Kalanithi Maran and M. Muthaiah produced the Tamil film Pulikkuthi Pandi.

READ  Gujarat Saraswati Sadhana Yojana 2021 | Saraswati Sadhana Yojana 2021 | Application Process

R. Velraj did the cinematography of the Tamil film Pulikkuthi Pandi, and the film was edited by Venkat Rajen.

The running time of the film Pulikkuthi Pandi is 145 minutes. The Tamil film Pulikkuthi Pandi was completed under M Studios and Sun Entertainment.

Sun TV and Sun NXT distributed the film Pulikkuthi Pandi. If we get any update about the film Pulikkuthi Pandi, we will add it here. Let’s talk about the cast of the film Pulikkuthi Pandi.

Pulikkuthi Pandi Cast:

We have mentioned the cast of the film Pulikkuthi Pandi below.

  1. Vikram Prabhu as Pulikuthi Pandi
  2. Lakshmi Menon as Pechi
  3. Samuthirakani as Karumbalai Pandi
  4. Singampuli as Pandi’s Uncle
  5. R. K. Suresh as Saravedi
  6. Vela Ramamoorthy as Sannasi Thevar
  7. R. Kaleeswaran as Seeni Servai
  8. KPY Dheena as Pandi’s Friend
  9. KPY Bala as Pandi’s Friend
  10. Sujatha Sivakumar as Pandi’s Mother
  11. Aruldoss as DSP
  12. Aadukalam Naren as Inspector Ramanathan
  13. G. Marimuthu as Inspector Dhanachezhiyan
  14. C. Prabathvarman as Aalavandhan
  15. Namo Narayana as Rajakili
  16. Meenal as Chittu
  17. DMJ Rajasimhan as Inspector Karungali
  18. Stalin as Pechi’s Brother
  19. Veeran Selvaraj as Pechi’s Brother
  20. Madurai Janaki as Pechi’s Sister-in-law
  21. Ramya Shankar as Pechi’s Sister-in-law
  22. Velmurugan as Serattai
  23. Hello Kandhasamy as Selvaraj
  24. Avan Ivan Ramarajan as Pachamuthu

Let’s talk about the release date of the film Pulikkuthi Pandi.

READ  Tall Girl 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot - All We Know So Far

Pulikkuthi Pandi Release Date:

The film Pulikkuthi Pandi was released on 15th January 2021. It was released in the Tamil language.

The announcement of the film Pulikkuthi Pandi was made in September 2020. The first look poster of the film Pulikkuthi Pandi was revealed on 30th December 2020.

Moviesda 2021

Tubidy MP3 & Video Download

TamilRockers

movierulz

Moviesda

Moviezwap

fmoviesf.co

The shooting of the film Pulikkuthi Pandi was completed in November 2020. Let’s watch the trailer of the Tamil film Pulikkuthi Pandi.

Pulikkuthi Pandi Trailer:

Find the trailer of the film Pulikkuthi Pandi below.  It arrived on 9th January 2021.

Visit this website daily to read the latest updates and news, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here