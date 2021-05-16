Pulikkuthi Pandi Tamil Movie Download in HD Leaked by the Illegal Piracy Website Moviesflix

The illegal piracy website Moviesflix contains many Tamil movies. It also includes movies and web series of Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Malayalam, etc.

It is a very famous illegal piracy website because it provides all the newly-released films and web series for free in HD quality.

The film Pulikkuthi Pandi was first leaked by the illegal piracy website Moviesflix and the piracy website Moviesflix made it free.

Pulikkuthi Pandi Tamil Movie Download in HD Leaked

The user can watch or download the latest Tamil film Pulikkuthi Pandi on the illegal piracy website Moviesflix. But remember that using the illegal piracy website to download or watch any content is illegal in India and many other countries like the US also.

Read the complete article to get all the details about the film Pulikkuthi Pandi.

The Tamil film Pulikkuthi Pandi includes action and drama. The film Pulikkuthi Pandi was written and directed by M. Muthaiah.

N. R. Raghunanthan gave the music in the film Pulikkuthi Pandi. Kalanithi Maran and M. Muthaiah produced the Tamil film Pulikkuthi Pandi.

R. Velraj did the cinematography of the Tamil film Pulikkuthi Pandi, and the film was edited by Venkat Rajen.

The running time of the film Pulikkuthi Pandi is 145 minutes. The Tamil film Pulikkuthi Pandi was completed under M Studios and Sun Entertainment.

Sun TV and Sun NXT distributed the film Pulikkuthi Pandi. If we get any update about the film Pulikkuthi Pandi, we will add it here. Let’s talk about the cast of the film Pulikkuthi Pandi.

Pulikkuthi Pandi Cast:

We have mentioned the cast of the film Pulikkuthi Pandi below.

Vikram Prabhu as Pulikuthi Pandi Lakshmi Menon as Pechi Samuthirakani as Karumbalai Pandi Singampuli as Pandi’s Uncle R. K. Suresh as Saravedi Vela Ramamoorthy as Sannasi Thevar R. Kaleeswaran as Seeni Servai KPY Dheena as Pandi’s Friend KPY Bala as Pandi’s Friend Sujatha Sivakumar as Pandi’s Mother Aruldoss as DSP Aadukalam Naren as Inspector Ramanathan G. Marimuthu as Inspector Dhanachezhiyan C. Prabathvarman as Aalavandhan Namo Narayana as Rajakili Meenal as Chittu DMJ Rajasimhan as Inspector Karungali Stalin as Pechi’s Brother Veeran Selvaraj as Pechi’s Brother Madurai Janaki as Pechi’s Sister-in-law Ramya Shankar as Pechi’s Sister-in-law Velmurugan as Serattai Hello Kandhasamy as Selvaraj Avan Ivan Ramarajan as Pachamuthu

Let’s talk about the release date of the film Pulikkuthi Pandi.

Pulikkuthi Pandi Release Date:

The film Pulikkuthi Pandi was released on 15th January 2021. It was released in the Tamil language.

The announcement of the film Pulikkuthi Pandi was made in September 2020. The first look poster of the film Pulikkuthi Pandi was revealed on 30th December 2020.

The shooting of the film Pulikkuthi Pandi was completed in November 2020. Let’s watch the trailer of the Tamil film Pulikkuthi Pandi.

Pulikkuthi Pandi Trailer:

Find the trailer of the film Pulikkuthi Pandi below. It arrived on 9th January 2021.

