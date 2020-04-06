PUBG is Bringing Vikendi Back And Now It Has Trains & An Updated Dino Park

Followers of PlayerUnknown’s BATTLEGROUNDS snow-covered stage Vikendi can rejoice, as a result of a brand new teaser trailer hints is hinting the map shall be return by the top of April 2020. Not like different common battle royale video games, PUBG has been including new maps for gamers to fight in periodically without spending a dime, first with the addition of the desert map Miramar and later with smaller areas like Sanhok and Karakin. None of those have been good upon launch, however poor fan reception of the snowy panorama of Vikendi triggered the corporate to finally pull the map fully, promising followers it might return when it had acquired extra polish.

PUBG lately celebrated it is third anniversary as a fully-launched sport, and gamers who logged in in the course of the celebrations have been awarded particular PUBG anniversary outfits. Regardless of rumors of shoddy remedy by former PUBG Esports companions, on the floor it seems as if the corporate is devoted to offering new, contemporary experiences for gamers, and the pulling of Vikendi confirmed they are not keen to accept what they take into account to be a sub-par product.

Fortunately, because the trailer which was lately posted to YouTube (and is embedded beneath) exhibits, it seems that further layer of polish Vikendi wanted may need already been utilized. Titled Seven as a reference to the truth that the sport’s sixth season is coming to an in depth and the seventh’s starting is drawing nearer, the video exhibits a gradual zoom down a protracted hallway, getting nearer and nearer to a tv display screen which is jittery with static. Because the digital camera will get nearer, the phrases “horrible tragedy,” “historic,” and “dino land” may be heard. The display screen then fades to a shot of the sport’s brand, after which the sound of an oncoming practice hits. Test it out:

A horrible tragedy on the Dino Park which ends in historic destruction is just about the precise expertise gamers had when touchdown within the Dino Park throughout Vikendi’s preliminary run, and it will likely be attention-grabbing to see how the builders of PUBG managed to alter up areas just like the hedge maze and curler coaster (which ought to have been a working experience from the beginning). Nonetheless, much more attention-grabbing is the introduction of trains to PUBG, which early playtesters have describes as being each enjoyable and completely ridiculous. Different battle royale video games akin to Apex Legends have utilized trains transferring throughout their maps to nice impact, and it will likely be attention-grabbing to see what kind of shenanigans PUBG gamers will have the ability to get in to.

Whereas not fairly as informative as some gamers would love, this newest PUBG trailer offers hope that season seven of the sport shall be simply as entertaining as those which got here earlier than. From the introduction of airplanes in PUBG, to those new trains, and to the boats and vehicles which have been there all alongside, the sport is all the time attempting to provide gamers choices and alternative ways to outlive. Hopefully, it will not even be giving gamers literal dinosaurs to combat in PUBG, as a result of that might simply be an excessive amount of, particularly after all of the April Fools’ Day fantasy nonsense.

Supply: PUBG/YouTube

