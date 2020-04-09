Psych: Why Anne Dudek’s Character Was Replaced After The Pilot

Anne Dudek performed Lassiter’s associate within the pilot episode of Psych, however she was shortly changed by Juliet (Maggie Lawson). Beginning with Psych season 1, episode 2, Juliet was the primary love curiosity to one of many present’s two foremost protagonists, Shawn Spencer (James Roday), and was additionally partnered with Carlton Lassiter (Timothy Omundson) on the Santa Barbara police division. Juliet labored alongside Lassiter in fixing murder circumstances, with Shawn and Gus (Dulé Hill) all the time getting in the way in which and coming to their very own conclusions about every loss of life.

Earlier than Juliet was on the present, Lassiter had a totally completely different character as his associate. Performed by Covert Affairs actress Anne Dudek, Junior Detective Lucinda Barry was the one working with Lassiter when Shawn and Gus first got here onto the scene. Shawn was fast to infer via his pure reward of observance that Lassiter – who was presently separated from his spouse – was having an affair with Lucinda. She was by no means seen once more after the pilot. At first of episode 2, Shawn met Juliet in a diner, and discovered that she was transferred to Santa Barbara to turn out to be Lassiter’s new associate.

So what occurred to Anne Dudek’s character? The purpose the present gave was her affair with Lassiter, which was, after all, in opposition to division protocol. Since Shawn had uncovered them, she needed to be transferred. Juliet made a remark about this early in Psych season 1 by letting Lassiter know that their relationship could be completely different. As for why the writers and producers determined to not hold Lucinda Barry round, that is associated to the response from check audiences. Psych creator Steve Franks has defined that Lucinda Barry’s affair with Lassiter made a unfavourable affect on their opinion of Lassiter’s character.

It was talked about briefly within the Psych pilot that Lassiter was separated, however not everybody within the check viewers caught on to this, and a few took it that Lassiter was dishonest on his spouse. Although Franks wished Lassiter to be an “antagonist” to Shawn, on the similar time they wished viewers to love him. Franks has mentioned that after transferring on, they forged Maggie Lawson, and that was “the magic of what made all the things work” (by way of EW).

In hindsight, it is simple to see why changing Lucinda Barry with Juliet O’Hara was the most effective path for the present to take, as she introduced so much to the desk when it comes to her chemistry with Shawn, and the dynamic she developed with Lassiter. Juliet’s pleasant, delicate, and approachable persona made her the proper distinction to Lassiter, who might be harsh, unfeeling, and aloof. The character of Juliet created numerous memorable moments via her interactions with most of the characters – significantly Shawn and Lassiter – and none of them would have been potential if Psych hadn’t given her the position of Lassiter’s associate after the pilot.

