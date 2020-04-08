PS4 Players Will Be Refunded For Last of Us 2 & Iron Man VR Preorders

Anybody who preordered The Last of Us Half II or Marvel’s Iron Man VR by way of the official PlayStation retailer will probably be receiving a refund of their buy, in line with Sony’s official web site. This information comes just a few days after it was introduced that each Iron Man VR and The Last of Us Half II could be delayed indefinitely following problems stemming from the present COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.

Each the builders at Naughty Canine and the publishers at Sony know followers have been ready a very long time for The Last of Us Half II to launch, they usually have already acknowledged they’re doing all the pieces of their energy to get the sport within the arms of gamers as quickly as potential. Regardless of exhibiting off some new screenshots to assist tide gamers over, nevertheless, there hasn’t been a lot official information for the reason that announcement of the sport’s newest delay, and now new info by Sony is making it appear like gamers might have to attend even longer than anticipated earlier than the sport is lastly of their arms.

Now, in line with Sony’s personal PlayStation Assist web site, gamers who pre-ordered both Marvel’s Iron Man VR or The Last of Us Half II will probably be receiving refunds from the corporate. The official assertion says this course of will occur robotically and that gamers ought to verify their e-mail for extra particulars, nevertheless it doesn’t give an estimated date for both of these titles to return.

Video video games is not the one trade which has been affected by the coronavirus, however the prolonged growth occasions of high-quality AAA titles will probably imply that extra delays will occur within the close to future. That is particularly disheartening information for followers of The Last of Us, as the sport was initially pushed from from a fair earlier launch date and followers had been anxious to lastly get their arms on Naughty Canine’s newest title.

Hopefully, each Sony and Naughty Canine will let gamers know of a brand new estimated launch date quickly, and the identical goes for Camouflaj, the event firm presently engaged on Iron Man VR. Because the coronavirus pandemic continues to unfold throughout the globe, folks want video video games to assist go the time (and likewise maintain their thoughts occupied) whereas in quarantine, not less than in line with the World Well being Group, and large exploration-focused titles like The Last of Us Half II or immersive simulator video games like Iron Man VR are precisely what folks want proper now.

