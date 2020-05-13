Prosecution requests 3 years in prison for Ahn Joon Young PD & Kim Yong Bum CP of ‘Produce’ series

On Might 12, the ultimate court docket listening to surrounding the manipulation of the Mnet audition applications, the ‘Produce‘ series, happened on the Seoul Central District Courtroom Constructing.

On at the present time, prosecution spoke as much as signify the plaintiff’s facet, requesting a sentence of 3 years in prison for Ahn Joon Young PD and Kim Yong Bum CP of the ‘Produce’ series. Ahn PD and Kim CP at present face fees equivalent to interference of enterprise, committing fraud by the manipulation of TV broadcasts, acceptance of bribery, and many others.

As well as, prosecution additionally requested 1 12 months of prison for different leisure firm associates additionally going through trial on at the present time, for fees of involvement in bribery companies.

Keep tuned for updates on the court docket’s closing choice and sentence.