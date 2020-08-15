Producer ‘Raphy’ Pina Pleads Not Guilty In Gun Case

The Puerto Rican music and entertainment producer Rafael “Raphy” Pina pleaded not guilty on Friday to the formal accusation of a federal grand jury of possession of weapons and ammunition, in a proceeding in which a judge imposed a bond of 1 million Dollars.

Pina, owner of the record company Pina Records and who has represented well-known urban artists, including Daddy Yankee and Natti Natasha, testified this Friday before the Federal Court of Hato Rey (San Juan).

It was Judge Camille Vélez who bailed Pina for one million dollars. The judge, however, agreed that Pina not use an electronic shackle, that she continue to reside in Miami and that she be allowed to travel to Puerto Rico to see her children.

However, you will have to hand over your passport, but it will be returned to you if you have to travel internationally. “I am super calm because my whole life is on social networks. I am not afraid of anything and I have nothing to hide in my life, no matter how much they want to judge me or no matter how badly they want to think, in my heart I am calm, in my mind, with God, with my children and with my family. I’m super good, “said Pina in a video posted Thursday on her social networks.

The accusatory statement indicates that, on April 1 of this year, Pina had pistols, rifles, shotguns and ammunition for them, including a Glock model 19, caliber 9 mm, and a Smith and Wesson pistol, model SD40, caliber. 40 and ammo.

In turn, he details that the Glock pistol, model 19, was manipulated to fire more than one shot without reloading it manually. If convicted, he could face ten years in jail.

The date of April 1 coincides with the day that FBI agents in Puerto Rico searched a property of the producer in Caguas, a municipality near San Juan. As a member of Pina’s work team said then, he had not resided in the house for almost nine months, so he was not present at the time of the procedure.

Pina, also known as “Mr. Sold Out ”for totally selling performances of his artists, had previously been linked to several court cases. The most recent was in 2016, when he was sentenced to two years of probation and to pay a fine of $ 150,000 for mortgage fraud, thus avoiding going to prison.

Said sentence was the product of an agreement with the US Federal Prosecutor’s Office, a country of which Puerto Rico is a Commonwealth, through which the producer pleaded guilty to one count of bank fraud and others were filed.

According to the authorities, Pina participated in a business worth 4.1 million dollars in 2012, by buying and selling a residence in the exclusive area of ​​Palmas del Mar, in Humacao.

The charges that were filed were, among others, for laundering a scheme to defraud the banking institution Doral Bank money and, originally, Pina was exposed to a sentence of up to 30 years in prison.

In another episode, the offices of the producer and artist manager Pina Records, in Caguas, were shot at in early December last year. At the site, 12 40 caliber casings, 6 223 caliber casings, 2 223 ammunition and a missile fired projectile were found.