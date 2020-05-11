‘Produce Camp 2020’ Ep. 2 released. Luhan & Tao are strict, they came to confiscate snacks!

WeTV launched a full 2nd episode of ‘Produce Camp 2020’ with English subtitles. Within the first a part of the episode, trainees continued to battle for the final free spot on prime seats, and worthwhile positions on the reserve listing. Within the second a part of the episode mentors Luhan and Tao visited trainees in a dorm, former EXO members have been strict and confiscated snacks from trainees. Later contestants began to work on theme tune evaluation.

The total episode is obtainable right here.