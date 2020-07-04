Prince Royce reveals he has coronavirus and regrets his outings

The bachatero Prince Royce revealed this Friday that he has been diagnosed with the coronavirus and that he has suffered some characteristic symptoms of COVID-19, although he has been able to manage the discomfort at home.

“Just because you’re young doesn’t mean it won’t hit you,” Royce said in an interview with the US press. “I hope my story can educate the youth, the people who are trying to go out this weekend (in the US) for the holiday, the people who are going to bars because they are open.”

“Don’t be selfish by making the same mistakes that I probably made,” said the 31-year-old artist, who received a positive test result for the disease 12 days ago.

View this post on Instagram I was diagnosed with COVID-19 and I am on day number 12 since my symptoms began. My case has been mild and I am feeling well. I share this with you today to ask you please not let down your guard – this virus is very real and we can have it and spread it without even knowing. I didn't think I had it as I didn't feel that bad and had I not gotten tested I would be spreading it to others. This holiday weekend please maintain social distancing, use masks, if you don't have to leave home to work or get together with others, don't do it. For younger people, this is more than just about taking care of ourselves, it is about taking care of others, older people and those with compromised immune systems. Please let's take this seriously and act responsibly and with compassion. Let's all take care of each other. # COVID19 A post shared by Prince Royce (@princeroyce) on Jul 3, 2020 at 7:07 am PDT

The so-called prince of bachata said that he had spent a total seclusion at his home in Miami the first months of the pandemic, accompanied by his wife, actress Emeraude Tobia.

However, when the Florida state government began to ease, the restrictions went out two nights for dinner. “I was home all this time and went out to some restaurants because things opened up and I thought, ‘Well, Florida hasn’t been that bad, New York is where the problem is.’ I fell and I think a lot of people can and will fall with that story. That made me think ‘I need to go out and tell my story,’ ”said the artist.

“It is so frustrating to see people in supermarkets without a mask. It is so frustrating to see people being irresponsible and not protecting others, “she acknowledged explaining why she decided to reveal her contagion.

Royce decided to take the test about two weeks ago, when he began to feel unwell with a severe headache and a 38.3-degree fever. Although he has felt weak and fatigued, the artist stated that the moment he felt worse was when he thought that he could have infected his wife, who had traveled to the state of Texas two days before, to visit her mother and grandmother. .

“I can’t imagine what would have happened if I had stuck it to my parents or if my wife had stuck it to her grandmother. And I’m lucky. I am very lucky not to have hit anyone, I hope, “he said.