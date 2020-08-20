Prince Royce and Billie Eilish clothed Kamala Harris on her appointment

On the third day of the Democratic National Convention, the official vice presidential candidate, Kamala Harris, had the support of musical stars such as Billie Eilish, Prince Royce and Jennifer Hudson, as well as politicians of the stature of Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.

The first to perform during this event held remotely by the coronavirus was Billie Eilish, the singer who at the age of 18 just turned 18 made history in the last Grammy Awards by winning in the four main categories and who has become a cultural phenomenon among the new generations.

“You don’t need me to tell you that things are a mess. Donald Trump is destroying our country and everything that matters to us, “said the artist before singing.

His musical moment came just after a presentation by young activists against global warming, one of the concerns most raised by the younger electorate.

Precisely, the theme fit with the single performed by the artist, “My Future”, which wonders about the future and, although composed on a personal level, Eilish has framed her lyrics in the challenges that the world faces.

The coronavirus prevented the presentation of the expected performance on the convention stage, as is usual, and instead a video recorded by the artist was broadcast.

In the same format, the Latin Prince Royce sang, with verses in Spanish, after a moment dedicated to talking about immigration and in which testimonies of “dreamers” and other undocumented immigrants were shared.

Finally, Jennifer Hudson, singer and friend of former President Barack Obama, put the final touch on the musical section of a date that featured actress Kerry Washington as the master of ceremonies.

Washington picked up the witness from Eva Longoria and Tracee Ellis Ross, presenters from the previous days in which Leon Bridges, Maggie Rogers and Billy Porter acted.

Tomorrow, John Legend will perform again to liven up the last day of this event, in which Joe Biden will deliver his first major speech as the official candidate for the presidency of the United States.