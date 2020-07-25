President of El Salvador changes his photo on Twitter and it rains memes

For the latest news and information on the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.
Nayib Bukele, the president of El Salvador, known for having won the elections in his country, thanks in large part to skillful handling of Twitter, returned to the fore this week after updating his profile picture on the social network.
On April 22, Bukele changed the image of his official Twitter account, in which he has 1.8 million followers, and now he is seen wearing a mask, sitting (or commanding, we don’t know well) on a UFO.
Bukele’s new profile picture appears to be a response to opponents from his country, who are demanding a greater presence during the pandemic of coronavirus. To mock those who criticize him, the president took the joke to the extreme and claimed that he had not been abducted by aliens. Then, in more serious tweets, he spoke of his information policy to the country.
“I do not understand that rumor that I am not in El Salvador. I have carried out 4 national networks. I have been in charge of the response to the pandemic. I have sanctioned, observed and vetoed legislative decrees, which can only be done while physically in our country “the president stated on Twitter.
According to the latest figures from the Ministry of Health of El Salvador, the country has a low number of infections: 218. For this reason, the measures that Bukele has taken have been recognized by the international community.
Before using a UFO, the Salvadoran leader published a photo from his office, which would be the preamble to the final one that we now see on his profile.
It was obvious that the tweeters would not miss a moment like this to burst the network with memes, especially with supporting images. These are some reactions that we can see on Twitter:
