President Donald Trump Says Social Distancing Guidelines Will Be Extended To April 30; Attacks Reporters At Lengthy Press Conference

President Donald Trump stated that the White Home’s social distancing tips will probably be prolonged till April 30, backing off an earlier purpose of lifting by Easter the coronavirus restrictions which have shut down a lot of the U.S. financial system.

Trump’s remarks got here on the recommendation of medical professionals who’re part of the White Home coronavirus process power, together with Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the Nationwide Institute of Allergy and Infectious Illnesses, and Dr. Deborah Birx, response coordinator for the duty power.

“The modeling estimates that the height and loss of life fee is more likely to hit in two weeks,” Trump stated. “…Nothing can be worse than declaring victory earlier than the victory is gained. That may be the best lack of all.”

Whereas the choice to increase the rules for greater than 30 days was the sobering information of the press convention, the 90-minute occasion was in some ways typical Trump: frequent sparring with reporters and boasting of the rankings he’s gotten for the nightly occasions. And he prompt some form of conspiracy principle over why hospitals are going via so many masks. Trump famous that hospitals have gone from needing 10,000 to 20,000 to 300,000 masks “though that is totally different.”

“Test it out. It is perhaps hoarding. It’s most likely worse than hoarding,” Trump stated.

He additionally sparred with two reporters — Yamiche Alcindor of PBS NewsHour and Jeremy Diamond of CNN — after every requested him questions on remarks he had made final week and tried to learn his quotes again to him.

Trump obtained visibly indignant when Alcindor introduced up a remark that he made on Fox Information’ Hannity on Thursday. At that point, he questioned why some states wanted so many ventilators. “I don’t imagine that you just want 40,000 or 30,000 ventilators,” he stated.

Trump at first denied saying that he stated that, however then complained, “Why don’t you act slightly extra constructive? It’s at all times attempting to get you. Getcha. Getcha. That’s why no person trusts the media anymore….Let me inform you one thing: Be good. Don’t be threatening.”

Trump insisted that they “are producing super numbers of ventilators.”

He referred to as Alcindor a “positive journalist” however stated, “we’re all on the identical staff.”

When Alcindor tried to ask a followup, her mic was turned off and a White Home aide then gave it to a different reporter.

Then, when Trump referred to as on CNN’s Jeremy Diamond, he handed the mic to Alcindor to ask her comply with up. She requested which well being professionals have been telling him extra individuals would die from the financial fallout from the coronavirus than the precise illness.

Diamond requested him about Trump’s remark, from Friday’s information convention, that he wished governors to understand his and his administration’s efforts on the coronavirus. Then, Trump stated that Vice President Mike Pence “calls all of the governors. I stated Mike, don’t name the governor of Washington. You’re losing your time with him. Don’t name the lady in Michigan. It doesn’t make any distinction what occurs.”

“You recognize what I say? In the event that they don’t deal with you proper, I don’t name.”

Diamond tried to learn the quote again to him, however Trump interjected, “However I didn’t say that.”

Trump then once more referred to as CNN “pretend information.” He added that he doesn’t name the governors if he doesn’t like them, however that Pence or another person will.

“I need them to understand the unbelievable job we’re going,” he stated.

Later, Trump once more slammed CNN, contending that the rankings for his press conferences have boosted their rankings. Earlier within the day, he despatched out a tweet. partially quoting from a New York Occasions story on the rankings that the day by day coronavirus briefings have drawn. Trump tweeted the quote, “President Trump is a rankings hit. Since reviving the day by day White Home briefing Mr. Trump and his coronavirus updates have attracted a mean viewers of 8.5 million on cable information, roughly the viewership of the season finale of ‘The Bachelor.’” The story, in reality, stated, “President Trump is a rankings hit, and a few journalists and public well being specialists say that could possibly be a harmful factor.”