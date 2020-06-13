Presidency University Results 2020 declare at www.presiuniv.ac.in:

The Presidency University declare the notification of Presidency University Result 2020 on the official site at www.presiuniv.ac.in. The Presidency University conduct the semester exam for the different UG and PG courses. There were a large number of candidates appeared in the Nagpur University exam. Now the university announces the result notification on the official site.

The Presidency University situated in Kolkata, West Bengal. It is a public Hindu College. The Presidency University established on the 20th of January 1817. After in the year 1855, the Pathshala wing of Hindu College was renamed as Hindu School and the Mahapathshala wing renamed as Presidency College. The University offers some undergraduate and postgraduate courses in various streams. The university conducts the semester exam twice in a year as an annual examination. There is an enormous amount of students are studying in this college.

The students who are studying in the Presidency University they can check their exam result on to the official site at www.presiuniv.ac.in. The University does the semester exam twice in a year. The annual exam conduct in March and April month and winter exam conduct in November/ December month every year.

After completion of the examination, the students are waiting for the examination result. So here one good news for that student who is studying at the Presidency University. The Presidency University is releasing the result notification on the official website at www.presiuniv.ac.in. The university declares the result for various UG and PG courses like BA, B.Sc., B.Com, B.Ed., M.Sc., MA, M.Com, M.Ed., M.Phil., BBA, BCA, MBA, MCA degree. So the students who are the attempt the semester exam they can check their result on the official website. Students can check their results through roll number wise.

How to check Presidency University Result 2020?

Students first visit the official site of Presidency University at www.presiuniv.ac.in. At the home page click on the result tab. Now click on the latest link of Presidency University Result 2020. Enter your seat number, course, and semester. Get the result and download it for future use.

Official site: www.presiuniv.ac.in