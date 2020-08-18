Prepare the wallet: Lego announces a beautiful NES with everything and TV

Nintendo



Toymaker Lego announced a new set of the NES video game console.

The set, which includes the console, a controller, a game cartridge and even a mini-TV, will be on sale starting August 1 for a price of US $ 229. Obviously these artifacts are built with the little Lego pieces, so don’t expect to play Mario Bros The Mega Man.

The set has 2,646 pieces, so when you get your hands on it be sure to free up your schedule to spend a couple of days putting together the Nintendo NES set.

Although the television does not show any games, what you can do is move a small Mario thanks to a small lever placed on the side of the television. Lego said this set will be available at its store and with other retailers starting in 2021.

“Super Mario has been a highly regarded figure in the world of video games for over 30 years,” Maarten Simons, Lego’s creative leader, said in the statement. “With Lego NES, we are allowing them to indulge in nostalgia, recreating one of the most beloved consoles of all time so they can see Super Mario from his childhood once again, and even to share the experience of games in the decade from the 80s with their own kids. ”

The NES with everything and screen is part of an alliance between Nintendo and Lego announced this year. Lego already has a Super Mario Starter Course for sale that has a classic Mario figure and that can be used with other objects in the saga.

