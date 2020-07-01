Prepare the camera: Pokémon Snap will arrive on the Nintendo Switch

The Pokémon Company announced on Wednesday June 17 Pokémon Snap for Nintendo Switch, a game that builds on the self-titled hit of 1999.

Pokémon Snap For Nintendo Switch it was announced on Wednesday during an event broadcast online, where we also met Pokémon Smile, an app that seeks to encourage tooth brushing among children; The app is now available on iOS and Android.

Pokémon Snap will come later, as The Pokémon Company did not announce anything regarding the release date. The game will be a sequel to a title released for the Nintendo 64. The gameplay of Pokémon Snap is quite simple: players explore an island of these creatures – as if it were a safari – and can take photos of their virtual habitat .

The application for Android and iOS, unlike Pokémon Snap, is now available to download free of charge. The game has augmented reality features and, using the phone’s camera, they can rescue pokemons trapped by bacteria from the mouth.