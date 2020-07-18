Premiere of Marvel series due to coronavirus postponed

Disney will not release this summer the series “The Falcon & The Winter Soldier”, the first that the successful factory Marvel was going to launch on Disney +, because it has not been able to complete its filming due to the coronavirus.

The series had to stop filming in March, when the pandemic was declared and the team was filming scenes in the Czech Republic, a pause that was linked to a previous one in January by the earthquakes that hit Puerto Rico, where the production had planned to be installed for several weeks.

With the cancellation of the premiere, scheduled for August, Disney has not accompanied any new release date, since the situation is now very uncertain in the United States, the main location of the filming.

The plot of the fiction will follow the events subsequent to those that occurred in “Avengers: Endgame”, the end of the “Avengers” saga that became in 2019 the highest grossing film at the box office in history -without counting inflation-.

Both Falcon and Winter Soldier have already appeared as supporting characters in that film, and now their performers Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan will reprise their roles in the series, which will also feature Daniel Brühl, Emily VanCamp and Wyatt Russell.

The month of August is being uncertain for the audiovisual industry, since many of the productions that had to be released for the new season, facing September, have been stopped for months.

In the cinema, the situation is more complex, as the upturn in coronavirus cases in the US has forced to postpone the few premieres that were planned.

The premiere of “Tenet”, the new Christopher Nolan film, is being followed with absolute attention in Hollywood since it was going to be the first major blockbuster to land in theaters after the coronavirus crisis that has kept theaters closed for months in all the planet.

It will now be released on August 12 instead of July 31, while “Mulan” will be released on August 21, in principle and until further notice.