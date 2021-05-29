Premam Full Movie Download in HD Leaked by the Illegal Piracy Website Filmywap

The Malayalam film Premam was illegally leaked by the illegal piracy website Filmywap. The film was leaked on the same day of the release.

There are many categories available on the illegal piracy website Filmywap. It includes Bollywood movies, Hollywood movies, Kollywood movies, Tollywood movies, etc.

The illegal piracy website Filmywap includes a large collection of Indian movies and web series. Especially there is a massive collection of Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada movies.

There are thousands of movies and web series available to watch and download for free on the illegal piracy website Filmywap.

The Malayalam film was first leaked by the illegal piracy website Premam. Read the complete article to get all the details about the film Premam.

Premam Full Movie Download in HD Leaked

Premam is a Malayalam film. It includes romance, drama, and comedy. The story of the Malayalam film Premam is based on a young man who has three opportunities in his life to find love.

It is a great Malayalam film, and it has gained much popularity. The Malayalam film Premam has received 8.3 out of 10 on IMDb.

The Malayalam film Premam was written and directed by Alphonse Puthren. Anwar Rasheed produced the film Premam.

Rajesh Murugesan gave the music in the film Premam. Anand C. Chandran did the cinematography of the series Premam.

It was edited by Alphonse Puthren. The film Premam was made under Anwar Rasheed Entertainments. A & A Release distributed the film Premam.

It is a Malayalam film, and the length of the film Premam is 164 minutes. The budget of the film Premam was 4 Crores INR, and the box office has collected around 60 Crores INR.

The film Premam has received a great response from the audience. There are a total of nine songs in the film Premam. The music album of the film Premam was composed by Rajesh Murugesan.

The album was recorded in 2015, and it was released on 15th April 2015. The Malayalam film Premam was made under the label Muzik 247.

Let’s see the cast of the Malayalam film Premam.

Premam Cast:

Find the cast of the Malayalam film Premam below.

Nivin Pauly as George David Sai Pallavi as Malar Arivazhagan Shiyas K. A. as Shiyas Maju Mathew as Maju Sibu Thankachan as Sibu Shabareesh Varma as Shambu Siju Wilson as Jojo Sooraj K. Sathyan as Suresh George Kora as George Franco Davis as Mary’s father Madonna Sebastian as Celine George Anupama Parameswaran as Mary George Krishna Shankar as Koya Eva Prakash as young Celine Althaf Salim as Jahangir Vinay Forrt as Vimal “Java” Sir Ananth Nag as Arivazhagan Renji Panicker as David Kalapparambath, Jayesh as Kuttapi Anju Kurian as Anju Soubin Shahir as P.T Teacher Shivan Sir Unni Chetan as Unni Chetan Vinod Ettan as Vinod Vijai Suresh as Kola Kozhi Faisal C. M. as Faisal Justin John as Justin Dinesh Prabhakar as Lonappan Chettan Maniyapilla Raju as College Principal Sharaf U Dheen as Girirajan Kozhi Alwin Antony as Moosa

Let’s talk about the release date of the Malayalam film Premam.

Premam Release Date:

The Malayalam film Premam was released on 29th May 2015. It was about to release on 24th April 2015. If we get any updates about the film Premam, we will add it here.

Let’s talk about the trailer of the film Premam.

Premam Trailer:

Find the trailer of the film Premam below.

