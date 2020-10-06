[₹5 लाख] प्रगतिशील किसान सम्मान योजना: Pragatishil Kisan Samman Yojana

The scheme named Pragatishil Lisan Samman Yojana, is a Harayana government scheme. The chief minister of the Haryana government said after launching this scheme that the progressive farmers will get the financial awards from the government.

The Haryana government will give the three prices to the progressive farmers. However, the government will provide a high amount to progressive farmers.

The government will give the first awarded, second awarded, and the third award to farmers. The farmers will only get the government’s financial granted if they belong to the list of progressive farmers.

The Haryana government will provide more than 100 farmers financially award. However, the government will give the awarded in cash amount. In this discussion, we will offer you all the information and related news of the scheme of Haryana.

Pragatishil Kisan Samman Yojana:

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khatter launched this scheme for the betterment of farmers. Under this scheme, the government will give the financial awarded to the farmers ho have more than 5 acres of land and less than 10 acres of land.

The farmer will produce more amount of production in the land. The government will decide whether the farmers are progressive or not.

The state government of Haryana orders all the districts of the state to give the data on progressive farmers. The state government will collect the data from the district officials.

However, the farmers to include in progressive farmers have to fulfill the eligibility criteria of the scheme that is decided by the government of Haryana under this scheme.

As per the announcement meant, the government will give the financial cash awarded to the progressive farmers of the state. We will provide you with the information first, second, and the price of the progressive farmers.

The government will award the first price to the progressive farmers with the amount of Rs.5,00,000. The progressive farmers will receive the second price is of Rs.3,00,000.

The government decides its price under this scheme is Rs.1,00,000. The government will also award the 100 progressive farmers as a financial award of Rs.5000. That means without considering the first, second, and third prizes, and another 100 progressive farmers will give the cash awarded by the government of Haryana. The 100 progressive farmers will receive Rs.5000 from the government.

The Main Objective of the Haryana Kisan Samman Yojana:

However, the government has launched this scheme for the profit of the farmers of the state. Recently, the central government has passed the farmer’s bill in the parliament of the nation. Many controversies occur between the government and farmers of the country.

To make happy the farmers of the state, the Haryana government tried this scheme. However, the main aim of the scheme we can take is to benefits the farmers of the Haryana state.