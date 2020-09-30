Pradhan Mantri Kishan Tractor Yojana प्रधानमंत्री किसान ट्रैक्टर योजना 2020: ऑनलाइन आवेदन Tractor Yojana रजिस्ट्रेशन

प्रधानमंत्री किसान ट्रैक्टर योजना 2020: ऑनलाइन आवेदन Tractor Yojana रजिस्ट्रेशन

Due to the CORONA crisis in India, the situation of all sectors is not good. The government is also facing financial problems. Many persons in India have lost their source of income. Now they are trying to find a new job.

Due to the weak economic condition of the company, no company is wanted to recruit new employees. The state of farmers is also not right in the nation. Due to the lockdown condition, the farmers can not sell their crop in the APMC as all the market yard is closed due to lockdown condition. The farmer has to lost their crop because of a lack of resources.

However, the government of India has released the relief package of the 2 lakh crore for the citizen of India. The government has named the relief package as Aatman Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan.

Through this Abhiyan, the government will give relief and financial assistance to the poor people of India. Under this Abhiyan, the government has launched many schemes to achieve the aim of the scheme.

About Pradhan Mantri Kishan Tractor Yojana 2020:

The Indian government set the target to double the income of farmers by the year 2022. To implement this sim of the government, the government is launching many schemes that will provide the benefits of the farmer and will help them to increase their income.

The government will give financial assistance to farmers of the nation to purchase the modern equipment for farming through the scheme. Many state government has launched their separate scheme to dig up the borewell for free of cost to the farmer so that the problem of irrigation of the crop to the farmer meet their permanent solution.

The central government has launched a Kishan Rath mobile app. With the help of this app, the farmers can sell their crops throughout India. The farmer will not have to suffer about selling their produce.

Recently, the central government has launched a scheme named Pradhan Mantri Tractor Yojana 2020. Under this Kishan TractorYojana, the government will offer a 20% to 50% subsidy on the purchasing of the tractor.

The objective of the government behind this scheme is to avail more and more equipment to the farmer so that they can use it in the agriculture process. With the help of this equipment, the farmer can increase the number of production of their farm. The farmer does not have to do challenging work for farming.

The work efficiency of farmers will also increase. The process of a farmer becomes more comfortable, and they can save their time from farming. They can use the saved time in other income raising activity for the betterment of their family. This way, the Kisha Tractor yojana will effectively help the farmers of the nation to increase their income.

Special features of the scheme: