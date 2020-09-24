Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Gramin 2021: Registration @pmayg.nic.in

Among the world, India has the most significant market. There are different types of people available in India. The poverty level in India is also high. The poor people in India is surviving their life by doing work. Many people do not have their house to stay in. They made their house in the footpath of the road.

They are living their life with too many difficulties. The government is also aware of this situation of the people. So the government has made the scheme to help those people by giving their own house through the various schemes.

About Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Gramin:

Pradhan Mantri Shri. Narendra Modi has launched a scheme for the people who do not have their house to stay and survive. The government has targeted to give the house to all the people who do not have their own house.

The government launches this scheme in the year 2015. At that time, the government targeted to build 3 to 4 crore house and provide to the people who need it by the year 2022.

The name of the scheme is Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. There are mainly two phases of this scheme. The PMAY-G and PMAY-U. Here, we will talk about PMAY-G.

Under the PMAY-G scheme, the government is building Awas in the rural area. As per the latest report, the government has increased the number of the house by 33% in the year 2022.

This will benefit all the poor people who are living in rental houses or footpaths. This scheme is implemented in the rural area of the country. With the help of this scheme, the rural area is being developed, and the people in the rural area can implement the change in their life.

Important Guideline for the PMAY-G:

Under this scheme, the government will build more than one crore house for the needed people in the upcoming three years.

However, already about four crore houses have made under this scheme for poor people.

This scheme will help in other ways to the people of the country. The scheme will also generate a job for the people.

Through this scheme, for the construction of the house, the government will give a massive number of jobs to the workers of the nation.

The economic condition of the worker will also increase as they got a job through this scheme.

The government has allocated around 81,000 crore budget for the scheme.

The budget for the rural areas and hilly area are separately allocated to implement the scheme.

PM Awas Yojana Process of Online Registration:

If you do not have the house to stay, and you are living in a rent house, then this scheme is applicable to you. You can get your own home from the government. The government will build your hose and provide you for a lifetime.

This scheme applies to you. You can get the advantage of this scheme by doing registration on this scheme. You can apply in the scheme by vising the official website of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana scheme. The further process is explained below:

You have to open your mobile or PC, and you have to search for a link name pmayg.nic.in.

The website of the scheme will open on your phone.

On the website, you have to find the registration link. You can download your registration form on the website.

The applicant should have to fill the application form to get their own house under this scheme.

According to this, you can register for the PMAY-G scheme. The government will provide you a permanent house under this scheme.

The other option is also available to you. The government ha launched a portal of the scheme to make the process easier. The government has launched this portal under the Digital India program.

The can download the portal on the Play store. The name of the portal is PMAY-G. You can search the name of the portal on the play store and can download it.