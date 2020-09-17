Powerbeats4 gearing up for their imminent launch

Beats



The rumored Beats headphones Powerbeats4 They have already been registered with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC, for its acronym in English), as reported by the MacRumors site on Thursday, February 27.

The FCC registration mentions the product as “Power Beats Wireless” and although they are not referred to by the name that is believed to be the official one, MacRumors considers that, in effect, it is the Powerbeats 4. These headphones have already been mentioned in iOS betas.

The paperwork in the FCC is a mere record and has no actual references to the design or specifications of the Powerbeats4, but MacRumors suggests that the headphones will have a new design inherited from the Powerbeats Pro as a big news and will also have the H1 chip, designed by Apple and that enables hands-free use of “Hey Siri.”

The difference between the rumored Powerbeats4 and the Powerbeats Pro, at least paying attention to the reports, is that the former will still have a cable that holds them together, while the Pro are totally wireless without any cable. The Powerbeats4 would be similar to the Powerbeats3, but with a design somewhat similar to the Pro and with the aforementioned internal changes.

Apple typically announces new products from Beats, its affiliate since 2014, without much fanfare. Under the Apple umbrella, Beats has announced new headphones like the recent Beats Solo Pro, the Powerbeats Pro and it is rumored that Apple would soon launch headphones of its own brand of the style over-the-ear, which are headphones that are placed on the ear.

