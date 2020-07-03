Powerbeats Pro in new colors are on sale now

Beats



Beats announced on Friday May 29 four new colors for the Powerbeats Pro, its wireless headphones focused on sport and physical activity.

The new colors for They are Spring Yellow (yellow), Cloud Pink (pink), Lava Red (red) and Glacier Blue (blue) and are on sale from June 9 on the Apple website and with authorized distributors with a price of US $ 250 .

The Powerbeats Pro in these new colors do not change inside or in the design. They maintain battery life of up to 9 hours on a charge, and the case can live them up to 24 hours longer. Fast charging is also present with 5 minutes of charging translating into 1.5 hours of playback. The H1 processor – which allows hands-free “Hey Siri” to be used – is also built into this version of the headset.

Although the headphones will go on sale next week, Beats revealed that a group of people will be receiving these headphones starting Friday, May 29. Members of the FaZe clan, a team of young people who play video games professionally, will receive the new Beats products with a home delivery – at their home in Los Angeles, California – by means of a drone.

Beats said the Powerbeats Pro, launched just last year, have already become its best-selling product worldwide, though it did not disclose sales figures. According to Counterpoint Research, PowerBeats Pro ranked seventh among the best-selling wireless headphones during the second quarter of 2019, despite the fact that they were released on the same period.

Editor’s Note: This article was updated on Tuesday, June 9 at 9:30 a.m. in the United States Pacific to add availability information.

2020 iPhone: Will Apple’s next cell phone be like this? [fotos] To see photos