Power Book IV: Force Season 2 Release Date, Storyline, Cast Members, Trailer Release, News, And Everything You Need To Know

Recently, ott streaming platforms and networks like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Starz Networks have dropped several crime-thriller drama series, and many of them have secured good ratings in international entertainment charts. Over the past few years, many action-packed crime-thriller dramas have received good responses from the audience and reviewers. Robert Munic’s last year released, Power Book IV: Force Season 1, is a prime example of it.

Power Book IV: Force Season 2 has received immense love and support from the fans of Power Web series fans. On top of that, the show has gathered commendable 8.1 ratings out of 10 on the IMDb platform.

If you are a Power Book IV: Force Season 1 fan looking for the show’s renewal for a second installment, then you are on the right page. Power Book IV: Force Season 2 is binge already confirmed by the showrunners. In the below-mentioned sections, we have added the exact release dates, a list of cast members, and trailer updates for Power Book IV: Force Season 2.

Power Book IV: Force Season 2 Release Date

The showrunners, Robert Munic, and his team, have released only one season for the Power Book IV: Force Series and received a good response from the advice and critics.

Power Book IV: Force Season 1 premiered on Starz Networks on February 6, 2022, and the show ended on April 17, 2022. Since then, fans have kept looking for significant updates for the Power Book IV: Force Season 2 release dates. Will there be a second season for the Power Book IV: Force series?

So the answer is hell, YES! Fans of Power Book IV: Force Season 1 will feel delighted after learning that makers have already announced the release date for the second season of Power Book IV: Force Series. So tighten your seatbelts and be prepared to dive into the world of Power Book IV: Force Season 2 on September 1, 2023.

Power Book IV: Force Season 2 Storyline – Spoilers Ahead

Power Book IV: Force Season 1 is an American action, crime-thriller drama series. Robert Munic created the first season, and it became fans’ favorite quickly. However, Power Book IV: Force Season 1 is considered a sequel and a third spin-off season of the American crime-thriller television series, ‘Power.’’



The first season’s storyline revolves around Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora), the former criminal partner of James St. Patrick. In the first season, we have seen that they are trying to form a new criminal enterprise in Chicago.

As the story progresses, we are introduced to various star casts and their crucial fictional roles, which set the storyline so that the audience can’t move their eyes for a while. Gradually storyline became so addictive and entertaining that it left the audience speechless.

Here we have been introduced to characters like David Sampson, a.k.a. Diamond (Issac Keys), Claud (Lili Simmons), Victor Flynn (Shane Harper), JP Gibbs (Anthony Fleming), and many others.

On all, the show deserves a sure short comeback, and for that reason, makers are on their way to releasing Power Book IV: Force Season 2 on September 1, 2023

Power Book IV: Force Season 2 Cast Members List

The below-mentioned cast members will return for Power Book IV: Force Season 2.

Joseph Sikora as Tommy Egan

Gabrielle Ryan as Gloria

Lili Simmons as Claudia Flynn (Claud)

Isaac Keys as David Sampson (Diamond)

Shane Harper as Victor Flynn (Vic)

Lucien Cambric as Darnell McDowell (D-Mac)

Anthony Fleming as JP Gibbs

Kris D. Lofton as Jenard Sampson

Tommy Flanagan as Walter Flynn

Carmela Zumbado as Mireya Garcia

Adrienne Walker as Shanti

Miriam A. Hyman as Stacy Marks

Audrey Esparza as Liliana

Konstantin Lavysh as Rodovan Mirkovic

Chanell Bell as Lauryn Williams

Jeremih as Elijah

Patricia Kalember as Kate Egan

Guy Van Swearingen as Paulie Muzaski (Pierogi)

Debo Balogun as Seamus Bennigan

Phil Donlon as Simon McDougal

Ahmad Nicholas Ferguson as Marshall Cranon

Monique Gabriela Curnen as Blanca Rodriguez

Barton Fitzpatrick as Blaxton

Blythe Howard as Adrienne

Paulina Nguyen as Mai Liet

Mirelly Taylor as Mrs. Soto

Power Book IV: Force Season 2 Episode Title List

As the showrunners have confirmed the renewal of Power Book IV: Force Season 2, many fans keep searching for the show’s episode list. However, the makers haven’t released the official list of episodes for the second season.

Therefore, here we have added a list of ten episodes of Power Book IV: Force Season 2.

Power Book IV: Force Season 1 Episode 01 – A Short Fuse And A Long Memory

Power Book IV: Force Season 1 Episode 02 – King of The Goddamn Hill

Power Book IV: Force Season 1 Episode 03 – Firestarter

Power Book IV: Force Season 1 Episode 04 – Storm Clouds

Power Book IV: Force Season 1 Episode 05 – Take Me Home

Power Book IV: Force Season 1 Episode 06 – This is Who We Are

Power Book IV: Force Season 1 Episode 07 – Outrunning a Ghost

Power Book IV: Force Season 1 Episode 08 – He Ain’t Heavy

Power Book IV: Force Season 1 Episode 09 – Trust

Power Book IV: Force Season 1 Episode 10 – Family Business

Where To Watch Power Book IV: Force Season 2?

Power Book IV: Force Season 1 is the complete package of crime, action, and thriller drama. The show has featured a well-known and talented team of cast members like Joseph Sikora, Anthony Fleming III, Shane Harper, and others, who have pushed the show to the next level.

Power Book IV: Force Season 1 premiered on Starz networks, so if you are still waiting to learn about the show and looking for its availability, then head to the Starz official networks and binge-watch all the episodes of Power Book IV: Force Season 1. Further ahead, the show was officially confirmed for a second season. Therefore, further seasons will also release on the same platform.

How Many Episodes Will Be There In Power Book IV: Force Season 2?

Finally, the long waited hours, weeks, and months vanish as the show makers have announced the official release date for Power Book IV: Force Season 2. The first installment of Power Book IV aired on Starz on February 6, 2022, and ended on April 17, 2022.



In addition, Power Book IV: Force Season 1 premiered with ten episodes and received a great response from the audience. So the further seasons of Power Book IV: Force Series will also release with ten episodes.

Power Book IV: Force Season 2 Makers Team

The executive producers of the Power series have created one of the most highly anticipated thriller crime drama series, ‘Power Book IV: Force.’ This crime-thriller show is an adaptation of the Power series, which famous American television writer and producer Courtney A. Kemp initially created.

Tommy just getting started. You ready to see what’s next? Stay tuned for a new episode of #PowerForce April 10 on @STARZ. pic.twitter.com/87ExiLREhw — Power Book IV: Force (@ForceStarz) April 4, 2022

In addition to that, Mark Canton, Bart Wenrich, Robert Munic, Larysa Kondracki, and others have also served as the show’s executive producers. Also, Robert Munic has worked as the creator of Power Book IV: Force Season 1.

Power Book IV: Force Season 2 Trailer Release

A teaser trailer builds excitement for the upcoming show and allows makers to release a full-flagged drama series within the scheduled timings. And fortunately, the show makers have already released a thirty-five seconds long teaser for Power Book IV: Force Season 2.

So finally, we have an official release date for the Power Book IV: Force Season 2. According to the showrunners’ final announcement and currently running official teaser, the second season of the Power Book IV: Force Series will be released on September 1, 2023.

We have mentioned the official teaser of the Power Book IV: Force Season 2. Click on the above link to watch Power Book IV: Force Season 2 official teaser.

Final Thoughts

Power Book IV: Force Season 1 was a perfect binge-watch material, and makers are gladly returning with the second season. Now you have all the information about the Power Book IV: Force Season 2 release date.

Since the first season concluded on April 17, 2022, with its tenth episode, ‘Family Business.’ many fans wondered when the show makers would drop the second season. So here’s the answer, Power Book IV: Force Season 2 is scheduled to premiere on September 1, 2023.