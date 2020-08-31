Porn actor Ron Jeremy faces 20 new charges of abuse

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Adult film star Ron Jeremy was charged Monday with 20 new charges of rape or sexual abuse involving 12 women and a teenage girl, authorities said.

The charges come two months after Jeremy, 67, was accused of raping three women and sexually abusing a fourth.

Jeremy, whose legal name is Ronald Jeremy Hyatt, has been in jail on a $ 6.6 million bond since June and was scheduled to appear in court Monday afternoon for arraignment, the district attorney’s office said. .

The new charges span 16 years, from 2004 to January of this year, when he allegedly abused a 21-year-old outside of a business in Hollywood.

They include five counts of forcible rape and six of coerced sexual assault, plus an accusation that he sexually abused a 15-year-old girl at a party in 2004.

Jeremy has pleaded not guilty to the previous charges and his attorney, Stuart Goldfarb, said he was “absolutely innocent.” Goldfarb did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the new charges.

Los Angeles County police investigators issued a call for other potential victims to comment when the initial charges were filed in June.

Altogether, the actor faces a maximum penalty of more than 250 years in prison.

Jeremy, nicknamed “The Hedgehog” (“The Hedgehog”), has been one of the most famous and prolific actors in the porn industry since the 1970s.

He was investigated and indicted by a special body appointed by the district attorney to tackle sexual misconduct in the entertainment industry when the #MeToo era took off in late 2017.