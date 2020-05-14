NEWS

Popular Youtuber with cancer leaves a goodbye message for her subscribers before passing away

May 14, 2020
Add Comment
Cheena Khanna
2 Min Read

A Popular Youtuber with biliary tract cancer left a goodbye message for her subscribers before passing away on Might sixth. 

On Might 2nd, Youtuber JIGUIN (Eun Chan) uploaded a video titled “49th combating in opposition to cancer diary” which was her closing video. Within the video, she states: “How are you, everybody? It turned sizzling all of a sudden. As of late, I feel that I”m virtually there. Preventing this illness has been troublesome so my coronary heart is gentle now. I needed to greet everybody with a fairly face after discharging, however I’m squeezing each final little bit of power out to offer this replace.” 

Eun Chan’s youthful sister uploaded a remark to the video on Might seventh, which said that Eun Chan handed away on Might sixth at four PM. She said: “My sister guessed proper when she stated that the day she would go away can be a day with nice climate, with none air pollution. We’re utter strangers, however I bow my head in thanks for your heat comforts and condolences. I wager my sister can be blissful too.” 

Eun Chan gained recognition for her enjoyable movies as a Korean dwelling in Japan. She revealed her sickness to her subscribers in a diary video on April 12, 2019. 

READ  Russia’s Central Bank Seeks to Ban Crypto Issuance and Circulation

About the author

View All Posts

Cheena Khanna

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Contact Us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.