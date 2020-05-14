Popular Youtuber with cancer leaves a goodbye message for her subscribers before passing away

A Popular Youtuber with biliary tract cancer left a goodbye message for her subscribers before passing away on Might sixth.

On Might 2nd, Youtuber JIGUIN (Eun Chan) uploaded a video titled “49th combating in opposition to cancer diary” which was her closing video. Within the video, she states: “How are you, everybody? It turned sizzling all of a sudden. As of late, I feel that I”m virtually there. Preventing this illness has been troublesome so my coronary heart is gentle now. I needed to greet everybody with a fairly face after discharging, however I’m squeezing each final little bit of power out to offer this replace.”

Eun Chan’s youthful sister uploaded a remark to the video on Might seventh, which said that Eun Chan handed away on Might sixth at four PM. She said: “My sister guessed proper when she stated that the day she would go away can be a day with nice climate, with none air pollution. We’re utter strangers, however I bow my head in thanks for your heat comforts and condolences. I wager my sister can be blissful too.”

Eun Chan gained recognition for her enjoyable movies as a Korean dwelling in Japan. She revealed her sickness to her subscribers in a diary video on April 12, 2019.