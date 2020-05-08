Popular Youtuber known for his pet videos revealed to have been abusing animals behind the scenes, allows cat to maul a hamster to death

A well-liked veterinary scholar was discovered to be abusing and ravenous his pets, regardless of his animal-loving picture.

On Might seventh, Channel A information reported that the well-known Youtuber, Gabsu Park (additionally known as gabsupasture), had starved his cat to get it to observe his directions throughout filmings and cruelly locked his canine in a small, fenced enclosure. A fellow scholar revealed extra data in the information interview, revealing Park’s hidden actions. The scholar revealed that Gabsu Park stated he starved the cat as a result of it could act cuter on digital camera. When filming wasn’t going down, he would throw the cat with each fingers far-off when the cat approached him. One other scholar acknowledged that “child Golden Retrievers are on the bigger facet, and anybody can see that the canine is locked in an enclosure that’s too small. It was actually unhealthy.”

One other scholar acknowledged that they have been embarrassed by his habits due to his lack of respect for the animals’ lives and anxious for the nicely being of the animals. Different claims, stating that Gabsu Park purchased a hamster and allowed certainly one of his cats to maul it to death have been additionally revealed in the information report. An audio recording reveals Park saying that the hamster “wasn’t an animal” as a result of it solely price 4,000 KRW (3.28 USD) to purchase. Extra claims have arisen from a fellow scholar saying that he would abuse the animals to additional his Youtube picture, overfeeding some animals into weight problems to make them look cuter.

Park was known for having a mild, animal-loving picture. He has since uploaded a video attempting to show his innocence however is being met with questions, doubt, and heavy criticism. The police are presently investigating him for animal cruelty.