Popular TikTok stars will leave the platform for rival app due to data privacy issues

When Josh Richards started posting playback videos as a high school freshman four years ago, he never imagined that one day he would become a big TikTok star. Since then, 18-year-old Richards has amassed more than 20 million followers on the popular video streaming app.

But now Richards has decided to leave the platform that made him a star, citing growing concerns about TikTok’s Chinese parent company, ByteDance, and how it manages user data.

The Studio City influencer, along with other creators of TikTok, announced Tuesday that they will be moving to a rival app, Los Angeles-based Triller, and will encourage their millions of fans to join them there.

“After seeing the concerns of the governments of the United States and other countries about TikTok, and given my responsibility to protect and lead my followers and other influencers, I followed my entrepreneurial instincts and set out to find a solution,” said Richards.

The actor and performer has been hired to be the chief strategy officer for Triller, a Los Angeles-based music video app that features rappers like Snoop Dogg and Lil Wayne as investors. TikTok creators Griffin Johnson, Noah Beck and Anthony Reeves have also teamed up as Triller advisers and are shareholders. They declined to disclose their level of investment.

The move is significant because it is one of the first organized efforts by the United States among prominent TikTok influencers to get people off the platform. Combined, the four TikTok influencers have an audience of almost 47 million followers.

The announcement comes at a delicate time for TikTok, which is facing increasing scrutiny from the US government and how it handles customer data. Several Trump administration officials said they are considering banning the app amid a growing trade war between the United States and China. Some analysts believe that such heated rhetoric suggests that TikTok has become a pawn in a political game between countries.

TikTok has experienced an explosion in popularity, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, as people search for ways to entertain themselves at home. The app has become an accepted way for musicians and celebrities to reach fans through songs and dance performances.

It remains to be seen whether fans will follow their favorite influencers and abandon TikTok. TikTok was the world’s most installed app as of last week and was ranked second after Zoom in the United States, according to San Francisco mobile research firm Sensor Tower. So far, his downloads have not been adversely affected by concerns raised by US Secretary of State Mike R. Pompeo.

TikTok has distanced itself from its Chinese roots. The company recently named former Disney executive Kevin Mayer as its chief executive and said that data for US users is stored in the United States and Singapore.

“Protecting the privacy of our users’ data is of utmost importance to TikTok,” the company said in a statement last week. “We have not handed it over, and we will not hand it over, to the Chinese government.”

Although TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, is incorporated in the Cayman Islands, it was founded in China and is based there. TikTok reveals that it plans to increase its staff from approximately 1,400 employees in the United States to an additional 10,000 people in the next three years.

But ByteDance’s ties to China remain a concern because of the Chinese government’s ability to compel companies to provide data when it relates to national security.

In May, TikTok was accused of deleting content related to Black Lives Matter in the United States. TikTok replied that it was a technical failure which made posts loaded with #BlackLives Matter and #GeorgeFloyd look like they have no visitors.

The political backlash against TikTok has benefited other social apps like Triller, which specializes in music video sharing and has licensing deals with music companies, including Universal Music Group.

Although Triller does not consider TikTok as a direct competitor because its users tend to be older, that could change as more digital creators switch to their application.

Founded as a music video editing tool in 2015, Triller has also grown exponentially, attracting some 64 million active users per month, compared to 2 million three years ago, company executives said.

“It’s been tremendous growth,” said Triller CEO Mike Lu. “This notion of social streaming is something unique to us and speaks to Triller’s identity.”

Triller’s majority owner is Proxima Media, whose founder is Ryan Kavanaugh, the former tycoon behind Relativity Media, the mini-big studio that filed for bankruptcy in 2015 and struggled to stage a comeback.

Some influencers who plan to defect from TikTok said they would continue to post on the app, but over time it will be less frequent. Johnson commented that he normally posts two or three times a day on TikTok and that it will likely decrease to once a day and eventually every other day.

“We will be posting, but many of our posts will try to move them from that platform to Triller,” said Johnson.

However, Triller’s user base is much smaller than TikTok’s. Triller estimates it has around 130 million downloads. That compares to TikTok’s nearly 2.3 billion global downloads, according to Sensor Tower.

Triller makes money through brand partnerships, sponsorships, and other initiatives. The company stores your user data in the United States and Great Britain. Triller has worked with artists like Eminem to promote his music.