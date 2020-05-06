Popular Korean Youtuber does ITZY Ryujin’s shoulder dance in “WANNABE” for an entire hour, collapses at the end

Some attention-grabbing items of content material have come to gentle throughout the Coronavirus epidemic as many individuals keep away from the outdoor. Popular Korean Youtuber and pharmacist GoToe handled followers to an entire hour of ITZY Ryujin’s well-known shoulder dance in “WANNABE” with out stopping.

The video titled ITZY ‘WANNABE’ RYUJIN SHOULDER DANCE 1 HOUR CHALLENGE and launched on April 27th, has amassed over 800,000 views and counting as the bold Youtuber makes it by way of an hour of grueling dance earlier than collapsing at the end. Some amusing feedback embody:

“This, individuals, is why quarantine is unhealthy for you.”

“Now he’s gonna have nightmares of him doing the Ryujin’s shoulder dance.”

“The title ought to be: A person attempting to dislocate his shoulders for 1 hour and 30 seconds.”

Take a look at the video above with your individual eyes.