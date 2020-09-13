Pope Francis uses YouTube as an alternative to the coronavirus

Pope Francis has made use of the streaming to keep in touch with his parishioners, amid the strict measures that have been taken to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The Pontiff appeared on Wednesday, March 11, on the Vatican’s YouTube channel to hold the first virtual general audience. He was accompanied by ten people: two assistants of the Pontifical Household and the readers in the different languages, widely separated from each other.

“Blessed are those who hunger and thirst for justice because they will be satisfied”, said the Holy Father in catechesis and at the end of the meeting, he dedicated a few words to “the sick and all those who suffer uncertainty due to their own disease.”

The Pope also referred to “all hospital personnel, who stand by the people who suffer” and “to all Christians and all men and women of good will who pray at this time, regardless of tradition. religious to which they belong “.

General audiences are regularly held in St. Peter’s Square and attract tens of thousands of people, Reuters noted. Mass at seven in the morning (local time) this Wednesday, was also celebrated via streaming.

The Spanish newspaper ABC explained that “most of the Vatican employees remain absent, and access to the different dining rooms has even been suspended to avoid meetings of people.”

Italy is the country most affected by the coronavirus in the world, after China, with some 631 deaths and 10,149 confirmed cases.