Pope Francis asks the faithful to put down their cell phones in Lent

Vatican



Pope Francis made some suggestions on how to observe Lent this year: disconnect from cell phones and stop saying bad things online..

The Ash Wednesday Mass on Wednesday, February 26, marked the beginning of Lent, a 40-day period in which the faithful forgo certain foods and luxuries. Pope Francis addressed a crowd of faithful gathered in St. Peter’s Square in Vatican City to hear the catechesis.

The Vatican news service picked up the Holy Father’s comments, which included references to “too much verbal violence” and “offensive and hurtful words” amplified on the Internet. “Lent is a time to disconnect from cell phones and connect with the Gospel,” the pope said.

Pope Francis has already addressed the issue of technology before, making a warning about spreading false information online

and pressuring technology companies to combat child pornography on the Internet.

The last words of the pontiff suggest a turn, under a modern perspective, of the common sacrifices that the faithful make in Lent. It’s no longer just about giving up coffee or alcohol.

