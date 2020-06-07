UP Police Computer Operator Recruitment 2020 – uppolice.gov.in

UP Police Computer Operator Results in 2020, UP CO Result 2020 Cutoff, Merit List on www.uppbpb.gov.in:

The Uttar Pradesh Police Department announces to declare the notification of the UP Police Computer Operator Result 2020; UP CO Result 2020 Cutoff, Merit List on the official site at www.uppbpb.gov.in. So the candidates appeared in the examination they can check their result on the official site. The UP Police Department successfully conduct in 2020. So the candidates who attend the written examination they can check their exam result on the official site. For the UP Police written exam, they have a large number of candidates appeared in the examination.

UP Police Computer Operator Result 2020:

The Uttar Pradesh Police Department is a law enforcement agency in the Indian State Uttar Pradesh. It is one of the Largest Department of the Uttar Pradesh state. There are eight zones at the Meerut, Kanpur, Gorakhpur, Agra, Allahabad, Varanasi, and Bareilly. The UO Police Department found in 1863. The primary function of this board to recruit candidates for the various posts in the Uttar Pradesh state. Recently, it carries the written test for the office of Computer Operator. Now it announces the result on the official site.

UP Police Merit List 2020:

Candidates who appeared in the UP Police Computer Operator post written the examination, they have to compare their result on the official site at www.uppbpb.gov.in. So the eligible candidates check their Merit List without wasting their time. For this post, candidates will select from written examination and then type test. So the candidates who qualified in this written exam will call for the further round of the selection procedure.

UP Police Cut off list 2020 for Computer Operator:

As per the official notification, the Jharkhand High Court announces the Result for the post of Computer Assistant on the official site. Applicants can check their result on the central portal at www.uppbpb.gov.in. The candidates who are select in this post they have the best opportunity for the getting government sector job in the Uttar Pradesh state. The written exam conducted in 2020. To get more detail about the Uttar Pradesh Police Department candidates visits the official site.

Name of the Department: Uttar Pradesh Police Department

Name of the Post: Computer Assistant Grade A post

Total Vacancy: Total 1865 posts available

Job Location: Job located in Uttar Pradesh state.

Steps to check UP Police Computer Operator Result 2020?

Candidates who want to check the result they first visit the official site at www.uppbpb.gov.in. Then on the homepage snap on the Result tab. Then click on the link and subscribe to all detail and click on the submit button. Now the result will seem on your screen download it for future use.

UP Police Computer Operator Recruitment 2020 – uppolice.gov.in Apply Online:

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Board has been declared the notification for UP Police Computer Operator Recruitment 2020 among the 2531 number of vacancies of the Grade A posts at the official site www.uppolice.gov.in. So the eligible candidates can apply for this post in the online mode. The candidates may apply before the last date of submitting the application form. Candidates visit the official site to get more detail about the recruitment.

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board is the State government organization of the Uttar Pradesh. The headquarter of Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Board situated in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. Every year the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Board declared the recruitment notification for the various posts, and they’re some candidates applied for these posts. This year also declared the UP Police recruitment notification for the post of Computer Operator Grade A. This is the best job opportunity for the candidates to get the government job.

UP Police Computer Operator Recruitment 2020:

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Board has been declared the UP Police recruitment notification for the post of Computer Operator Grade A. So the eligible candidates may apply at online before the last date of submission at www.uppolice.gov.in. The eligibility criteria such as age limit, selection process, educational qualification, etc. are given below.

Name of the Organization : The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Board

: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Board Name of the Posts : Computer Operator Grade A

: Computer Operator Grade A Number of Vacancies : There is a total of 2531 number of vacancies available.

: There is a total of 2531 number of vacancies available. Job Type : This is a State Government Sector Job.

: This is a State Government Sector Job. Job Location: The job located in Uttar Pradesh State, India.

Age Limits:

The applied candidates should have minimum age 18 years and maximum age 30 years. Age relaxation for the Reserved categorized candidates given up to as per the SBI norms and regulations.

Educational Qualification:

The candidates should have passed the 12 th class with Physics and Mathematics.

class with Physics and Mathematics. Candidates must have O level Certificate from the DOEACC Society or Equivalent Diploma in Computer Science, IT, or Electronics Engineering.

Pay Scale:

The selected candidates will have paid up to month Rs.5200/- to Rs.34800/- with the grade pay up to Rs.2400/-.

Selection Procedure:

The selection procedure based on the written test and Typing Test.

Application Fee:

The Applicants have to pay application fee up to Rs.400/- for all category candidates. The payment of application fees through E-Challan or online payment mode.

Important Dates:

Starting Date of submitting the online Application Form: Declared very soon

Last Date for submitting the Application Fee: Declared very soon

Steps for Apply the UP Police Computer Operator & Programmer:

The eligible candidates follow the steps for the UP Police Computer Operator & Programmer Recruitment 2020 as shown below.

Candidates first visit the Official site of at uppolice.gov.in. Then on the home page click on the Career tab. Find the link “UP Police Computer Operator Recruitment 2020” and click on that. After that click on the Application Form. Fill all the necessary details and upload your passport size photo and Signature and click on the submit button. Now download the Application form and take a print out for further use.

