Polaroid Now: The new camera debuts features and looks

Joshua Goldman/CNET



Probably this not the best time to announce a new product, much less an analog instant camera, which is almost entirely about being around people and sharing experiences. But that has not stopped Polaroid from presenting us with a new camera, the Polaroid Now.

I had a few days to test the camera, so I used it to document the silence of what would normally be a lively, active park, and then my family faced being locked up for days. The camera itself is designed to be easier to hold and shoot photos.

Josh Goldman/CNET



The Polaroid Now has a newly designed autofocus lens that will change for portraits or distance shots. It also has a more accurate flash that adjusts to lighting conditions, for best results in low light. Also, the self-timer button on the front can be used for double exposures. An LED counter on the back lets you know how many shots are left in the company’s eight-pack of i-Type film prints.

The body is less angular than the last two models of the company, the OneStep Plus and the OneStep 2, with curves that make it feel smaller and more comfortable. Polaroid says the battery life is also better, lasting up to 15 film packs on a single charge.

In its announcement for the Now camera, Polaroid invited its community “to join them online and take advantage of this time to reflect, inspire, create and connect.” In the coming weeks, the company will host an “evolving creative content show and ask fans to brainstorm and share Polaroid photos to help inspire as, for the time being, we settle into this new reality” of doing everything from home. “

The Polaroid Now is now available directly on the company’s website at a price of $ 100. The camera comes in black and white versions, as well as a range of vibrant colors: red, orange, yellow, green, and blue for a limited time.

