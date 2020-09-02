Pokémon Unite: The new MOBA does not go down well on Twitter

This Wednesday, June 24, a Pokémon Presents event was held and among other things, it was presented Pokémon Unite, a new MOBA (that is, a multiplayer online battle arena, according to its acronym in English), a genre that has become popular in recent years.

The game will be released on Nintendo Switch, iOS and Android, and will have a system similar to titles such as League of Legends or DOTA, among others. Pokémon Unite It will be based on a point system. The player will be able to level up to evolve the pokémon and obtain new abilities. However, apparently fans of the video game were expecting different announcements, such as a remake or an original game system.

There were so many reactions on Twitter that #PokemonPresents became the second world trend in the social network. These are some of them:

