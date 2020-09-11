Pokemon Go doesn’t want you to go out looking for Pokemon: report

César Salza / CNET



For news and updates on the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

Cases of COVID-19 They amount to more than 137,000 worldwide leading to schools and businesses to temporarily close and social distancing to be implemented to contain the spread of the virus. Faced with this situation, Niantic, creator of Pokemon go, made updates to the game so that you can capture pokémon from inside your home.

Niantic told Polygon that the team behind Pokemon go will update features that make it easier for the user to play individually and indoors. “While we have made these updates based on the current global health situation, we also encourage players to make decisions about where to go and what to do for the benefit of their health and the health of their communities,” said a Niantic spokesperson. to Polygon.

Some of the updates that will be available immediately are:

PokéStops will offer gifts more often.

Incense packets will be 99 percent off and last one hour.

The game will also increase the number of wild Pokémon and habitats.

The incubator doubles its speed.

He coronavirus (COVID-19) It was detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, and as of March 13, it has infected more than 137,000 people and caused more than 5,000 deaths worldwide. On March 11, the World Health Organization (WHO) officially called the COVID-19 as a pandemic.

Streets, cities, museums and stadiums deserted by the coronavirus [fotos] To see photos

