PNRD Assam Recruitment 2020 for 3787 online Vacancies at pnrdjobs.in

The Panchayat and Rural Development, Assan, i.e., PNRD Assam has recently released a PNRD recruitment notification at rural.assam.gov.in. Through the PNRD Assam Recruitment 2020, they have invited interested applicants for numerous vacancies.

There are around 3787 vacancies offered for posts such as Accredited Engineer, Gram Rozgar Sahayak, Computer Assistant, Account Assistant, Block MIS Manager, District MIS Manager and many more jobs.

The PNRD, i.e., Commissioner of Panchayat and Rural Development has declared this notification under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). Along with that Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin) is also associated.

Through the recruitment, the department is offering jobs on a Contract basis to eligible candidates. In order get employed to such well-known departments of the government, applicants are invited to apply for their relevant posts.

PNRD Assam Recruitment 2020:

Such PNRD recruitments associated with big schemes get the vast attention of candidates, as all of them are apparently searching for vacancies. As they all are interested in getting their government jobs into any of such departments, this would be a fair chance for them all.

We advise those applicants who have qualification and desire to get their jobs, this is the chance for them. Very few of such recruitments are released, and for that, huge numbers of candidates apply. Even though, it is wise to choose to apply and try to get government jobs in Assam.

Essential details related to this notification mentioned below. Candidates should read these details first, and then if they’re eligible, they may apply through required mode of application. For more information, be in touch with the official rural.assam.gov.in PNRD portal.

PNRD Assam Recruitment 2020 Details:

Total Vacancies: 3787 Posts

Name Wise Vacancies:

Accredited Engineer: 1850 Posts Gaon Panchayat Coordinator: 1083 Posts Gram Rozgar Sahayak: 520 Posts Block MIS Manager (PMAY-G): 219 Posts Computer Assistant: 60 Posts Account Assistant: 46 Posts District MIS Manager (MGNREGA): 9 Posts

PNRD Assam Post Wise Educational Qualification Details:

Those who are going to apply for this recruitment, they must fulfill their desired posts’ qualification as follows:

For Accredited Engineer Posts:

Candidates should have completed their own Diploma in Civil Engineering branch through a government recognized institute or university.

For Gram Rozgar Sahayak Posts:

Candidates should have completed their HSSLC qualification through a government recognized board of education. Those who have completed their 12th class with Science/ Commerce stream may give preference.

For Computer Assistant Posts:

Candidates should have completed their HSSLC qualification through a government recognized board of education. Along with them, candidates should also have basic knowledge of Computer and knowledge of the Internet.

For Account Assistant Posts:

Candidates should have completed their HSSLC qualification with Commerce stream from a government recognized board/ institute.

For District MIS Manager (MGNREGA) Posts:

Candidates should have accomplished their MBA/ MCA along with their relevant subjects through a government recognized institute/ university. Also, they need to have related experience with authorized Institute/ firm.

For Goan Panchayat Coordinator Posts:

Candidates should have B.Com education from a government recognized institute/ university.

For Block MIS Manager (MAY-G) Posts:

Candidates should have completed their BCA/ B.Sc IT/ PGDCA through a government recognized institute/ university. Also, they should have relevant experience of 1 year to apply for these posts.

For more detailed educational qualification details, refer to the official notification available at the official portal rural.assam.gov.in and get details.

Age Limit:

For each of these vacancies, candidates’ age should be above 21 years as on 1st January 2020. Aspirants belonging to various reserved categories will be given age relaxation as per their category. Those who belong to SC/ ST/ Physically Handicapped/ OBC etc. shall be given age relaxation into their upper age limit.

To get brief details regarding years into age relaxation, refer to the official notification rural.assam.gov.in and get details.

Registration Fees:

To apply for any of the posts, interested candidates need to pay the sum of the registration fees. To get details regarding the sum of application fees, go to the official notification and get all the details. Also for various categories, some registration fees are different.

PNRD Assam Selection Procedures:

To choose most suitable candidates to do the job, the department will conduct various selection procedures. There will be different methods through which aspirants selected. Important details for different selection procedures will release via the official portal. Such selection procedures include Written Test, Personal Interview, and Document Verification.

For Written Test, there will be some specific subjects from which the test will conduct. Candidates will also notify regarding such procedures, and then they will have to appear for their exam.

Moreover, the official portal will publish essential details including PNRD Assam Admit Card, PNRD Assam Exam Schedule, PNRD Assam Exam Pattern, PNRD Assam Answer Key, Result and much more.

As the examination gets completed, there will be numerous other selection procedures. Candidates will have to appear for more of these proceedings, and in the end, selected candidates will give their call letters.

PNRD Assam Pay Scale:

Those aspirants, who have then finally select, will be paid sum of their salary as per their posts. For each post, the salary would be different along with their other add-ons. For each post wise pay scale, below are essential details:

For Accredited Engineer Posts: Rs. 18,000/- rupees For Gram Rozgar Sahayak Posts: Rs. 8,400/- rupees For Computer Assistant Posts: Rs. 8,400/- rupees Account Assistant Posts: Rs. 8,400/- rupees For District MIS Manager (MGNREGA) Posts: Rs. 25,000/- rupees For Gaon Panchayat Coordinator Posts: Rs. 9,500/- rupees For Block MIS Manager (PMAY-G) Posts: Rs. 10,000/-.rupees

How To Apply PNRD Assam Recruitment 2020:

First of all, PNRD candidates need to visit the official website of the department.

Go to rural.assam.gov.in

Search for the Application link for this PNRD Assam recruitment.

Click on that link and then read all the instructions given in that link.

After reading all the details, go to Apply Online link.

Select your desired post and enter all the essential details.

Enter all the correct details and at last, also upload other required documents.

Candidates will ask for their Aadhar Card, Photograph, etc.

At last, click on the PNRD website’s Submit button and complete all the procedures.

Also get the print of the filled form.

Last Date:

To apply online for PNRD Recruitment 2020 complete all the procedures before the last date. The last date for applying is 31st August 2020. For more dates and other information, be in touch with the official site rural.assam.gov.in and get details.

Check Here PNRD Assam Recruitment 2020 Official Notification

Apply Online Here

Official Site: www.rural.assam.gov.in