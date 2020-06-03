PM Modi Scholarship: 2020-2021 Application form and Track Process

Students who have completed their studies in 10th and 12th class can apply for the PM Modi Scholarship 2020-2021. These students can get benefits of up 25,000 INR. On the official site of PM Scholarship, the 10th and 12th Class Scholarship announcement were already displayed.

Official website Of PM Modi Scholarship: http://desw.gov.in/scholarship

The main aim to give this scholarship is that students can take admission in further studies. This scholarship is running by the Kendriya Vidhyalaya Sainik Board Secretariat, Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare, Ministry of Defence and Government of India, to take education at a higher level and give technical benefits.

We have select content related to PM Modi Scholarship, which is included with form filling procedure and tracks application status. Let’s see which contents you will know in this post.

Brief about PM Scholarship Scheme Form Filling Procedure of PM Modi Scholarship Scheme Eligibility criteria of PM Modi Scholarship Selection Procedure of PM Modi Scholarship 2020-2021

Now, we will give you more details by expanding these contents.

Brief about PM Scholarship Scheme

Basic things you know about the PM Modi Scholarship Yojana. This is the second year of the PM Modi Scholarship. This scholarship is given under the Ex and Serving Armed forces. So, by this scholarship, we will treat better to our armed forces.

In 2019-2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announces many welfare schemes in favor of students. Some of these famous schemes are PMVVY Scheme, PM Kisan Yojana, and Modi Scholarship. Under this scholarship every year the central government gives benefits to 82 thousand students. In these programs, the government equally divided such as 41 thousand in Boys and 41 thousand in girl’s students.

This scholarship program is running all the years except January to April month. When officials get the fresh applications, then they are selecting the right candidates and the government passed the scholarship amount.

Form Filling Procedure of PM Modi Scholarship Scheme

Here, we have created the guidance steps to fill the application of PM Modi Scholarship Scheme. This procedure will help you throughout the form filling process.

Here we have created a guideline for the new user and already registered students.

First, we will give you step by step form filling procedure for New Students.

Step – 1

Firstly, the new user has to visit the official website of the Kendriya Sainik Board Secretariat.

Official website URL: http://164.100.158.73/registration.htm

Step – 2

Fill all the required details that are asked in the registration form.

Step – 3

When you complete the procedure that is asked in the application form, you have to upload your recent passport size photo. The photo should be in JPEG/ JPG/ GIF or PNG format.

Step – 4

When you upload the photo, you have to type the correct Captcha code that is given in the image.

Step – 5

After typing the correct Captcha code, you have to click on the Submit Button.

End of this procedure you will get username and Password.

Next guide we have created for an existing user.

Step – 1

When you complete the registration process you will get the user name and password. With this ID and Password, you can log in for the official website of the PM Modi scholarship.

Step – 2

To renew the scholarship, you have to fill the renewal application form.

Step – 3

Next, you have to upload the scanned copy of all of the required documents.

Step – 4

Now, you have to click on the “Submit” button. And you renew application form filling for the scholarship is completed.

Eligibility criteria of PM Modi Scholarship

Candidates who want to apply for the scholarship, they must be in the 18 to 25 age criteria.

Students whose family income is not more than 6 Lakhs they can apply for the scholarship

The student who is passed their higher secondary class 12 or any diploma course with 60% or above is applicable for a scholarship.

Students, who belong to a Ward or a widow of Ex-Servicemen and Ex-Coast Guard Personnel, who died during the service, are eligible for the scholarship.

Students who are not a civilian or award of Para Military Personnel can get the PM Modi Scholarship.

Students who are not getting any wages for their degree course are included in the PM Modi Scholarship program.

Only regular students can get benefits from the Scholarship program; Distance Learning students cannot take benefits from the scholarship.

Selection Procedure of PM Modi Scholarship 2020-2021

As per the given category and 12th, the class percentage selection procedure will take a stand.