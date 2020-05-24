PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojna | PM Kisan Yojna 2020 Online Registration

When the Government of India announced the budget of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojna, there was an expression of joy and happiness in the faces of farmers of India. The farmers can check their name in PM Kisan Yojana Beneficiary Status 2020. This scheme allows that the farmers will get Rs 6000 which will be divided into three installments. Eligible farmers can check their names and continue the process by checking the status of payment through Aadhar Card number, mobile number, or account number of the bank.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme

In this difficult time of lockdown, the farmers who come under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme will get their installment of Rs 2000 by May 2020. The Finance Minister of India has made this decision keeping in mind the difficulties faced by the farmers during COVID-19.

PM Kisan Samman Yojna is available online now. It is for the help of poor and needy farmers who are not in a good financial condition to buy seeds or fertilizers. This scheme was inaugurated on 24th February 2019 by our honorable prime minister Shri Narendra Modi. When this scheme was announced, a direct transfer of Rs 2000 was done in the bank accounts of the respective farmers. This scheme was announced under the Budget System of India 2019-2020.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi List 2020

The list has officially come out and the farmers can check the list from the official website. There is a full explanation of who can receive these installments and what is the total count of farmers under the list. There is an option of checking the list in both state-wise and district wise.

The proper funding will be given in this scheme to the farmers who are listed under this scheme. They will be able to check the status after the transfer of the money. However, the few states are still there for which the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi List is not yet updated. The farmers that live in these states are told not to give away the hope as the list will be updated after some days.

The steps required to check the list are-

Visit the official website- https://pmkisan.gov.in Go to Farmer Corner and click Beneficiary List button Then the summary of list state-wise will appear Then select your state and click the respective state link Full details of respected districts in the state will open with installments.

PM Kisan Mobile App

It has been almost one year since the announcement of the PM Kisan Yojna. Therefore the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers have made an official announcement. The Indian Government has decided to launch the official app of PM Kisan Yojna on 24th February 2020. This decision had been made keeping in mind that with the help of an official app more farmers will reach this plan. With the help of the PM Kisan app, candidates can now easily be updated about the scheme of the plan, its beneficiary status, registration status, and also helpline number. Through this app, it is not necessary to always go to the official website. Farmers can easily be updated through this mobile app about all the information.

PM Kisan Yojana Helpline number

If you are having any type of difficulties then you can reach out to the helpdesk number on the official website. You have the option to mail also. The official mail id is- [email protected] If you are still having trouble then you call a Helpdesk number provided on the website which is 011-23381092 (Toll-Free).