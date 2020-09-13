[Pm-kisan] PM Kisan Yojana Registration 2021: pmkisan.gov.in

India is an agriculture-based country. The government announced many schemes related to the farmer. The agriculture sector of India is mainly based on the monsoon season of India. However, The monsoon season is not regular in India. Due to the climate change situation in the world, the ice is melting in the north and south pole of the earth.

The sea level is rising every day. This is one of the reasons that the monsoon season is not regular in India. As the monsoon season is not good, the farmer can not cultivate their farm. They are facing trouble in cultivation due to a lack of water availability. They are not capable of reserving the water for farming.

However, we all know that the income of our farmer is very low in the nation. The government has also set the target to double the income of farmers by the year 2022. To achieve the target, the government has also announced many schemes that will help the farmer financially as well as in farming procedures.

The government gave assistance to the farmer to purchase the modern equipment of farming. The government is also providing financial support to make on-farm storage on the farm. To buy the seeds for agriculture, the government also offers many subsidies for the farmer so that they can purchase easily. Here, we will talk about one of the schemes that are launched by the government of India to benefit the farmer named Pradhan Mantri Kisan Yojana.

About Pradhan Mantri Kisan Yojana:

The government has announced this scheme in the budgetary speech of the nation. This scheme is related to give financial assistance to the farmer to reach their expenses. The government has announced this scheme in the year 2019. Under this scheme, the government will provide every farmer to Rs.6000 through direct benefits transfer scheme.

The government will give this incentive to the farmer in three installments. The government has decided on some criteria for the scheme. If any farmer fits in the criteria, then they can take advantage of this scheme. With the help of this scheme, the government will give financial support to the farmer of the nation. With the help of this assistance, the farmer can purchase their daily use things.

To provide financial assistance, the government has allocated Rs. 50,850 crore. This scheme will benefit about 8.46 lakh farmers all across India. The estimate gave the number that there are almost 40 core farmers in India. The main objective of this scheme is to provide financial assistance to the farmers.

Under this scheme, the government will give Rs.6000 incentives to the farmers. Those farmer who are still not getting the incentive of government they can register themselves on the official website. The link to the official website of the scheme is pmkisan.gov.in. This is one type of portal that is launched by the government to register the farmers. On this portal, farmers can apply themselves to this portal.

Overview of PM Kisan

Name of the portal – PM Kisan

Launched by – central government

Department – farmer welfare department

Beneficiary – farmer of the country

The main objective – To Provide Rs 6000

Benefits – a financial incentive

Official website – pmkisan.gov.in

PM Kisan Latest Update

As far as we know that the farmer will get the financial incentive under this scheme. The government will give Rs.6000 incentives in three installments. The 5th and 6th installment of the scheme is given about Rs.2000. The latest information about the scheme is 6th installment of the scheme will be transferred to 10 crore beneficiaries. Under this scheme, the beneficiaries will get Rs.6000 annually.

Pradhan Mantri Kishan Sammanidhi Yojana’s 6th installment of Rs.2000 is given to the 10 crore farmers.

The installment will be given to farmers by the direct benefits transfer scheme on the bank account of the farmers.

Main Objectives and Specification of PM-Kisan Scheme

As far as we all know that the main objective of the government behind this scheme is to provide financial incentives to the farmers. It will help the farmers to increase the income fo the farmer. The goal of the government to double the income of the farmer by the year 2022.

To get advantage of this scheme, the farmers have fit the eligibility criteria of the scheme. If any farmer can follow the eligibility criteria of the scheme, then they can take advantage of this scheme. They will get the benefits of Rs. 2000 per three months, and they will get Rs. 6000 per year from the government.

How to register pm Kisan farmer registration?

To get the advantage of this scheme, the farmer has to fill the application form of the scheme. The farmers have to visit the official website to fill the application form. Here, I will give you the step by step information about how to fill the application form for this scheme.