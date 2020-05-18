Pledis Entertainment confirms Dispatch report about Mingyu, also apologizes

Baarish Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Latest

Introduction

Barish or rain has always been a mediator between two lovers, especially in Indian cinema. Two seasons of series Baarish have been aired already on Zee 5, the second one was aired in May 2020 and has been streaming live since then with positive reviews from critics and the viewers. Baarish is a story of two strangers with different backgrounds both in terms of cultures and economic status. They meet, fall in love, and hence the...