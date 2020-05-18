NEWS

Pledis Entertainment confirms Dispatch report about Mingyu, also apologizes

May 18, 2020
Pledis Entertainment has confirmed Mingyu’s a part of the Dispatch report.

The label stated,

Good day, that is Pledis Entertainment.

First, we apologize for inflicting concern to many due to the stories of Seventeen‘s Mingyu visiting Itaewon. Mingyu is presently deeply reflecting on his mistaken actions the place he didn’t comply with social distancing measures whereas they have been in place.

He adopted the federal government strategies and voluntarily received examined for corona-19 though he didn’t have a cough or a fever or some other corona-19 signs. He examined detrimental, and has been staying at house and following private hygiene measures strictly.

Our label takes accountability for not correctly managing our label artist. We sincerely apologize to the followers who at all times present us love and curiosity. Pledis Entertainment will re-emphasize how importnat social distancing and private hygiene issues are to our artist.

Pledis Entertainment’s assertion comes after Huge Hit Entertainment‘s assertion on JungkookSM Entertainment and Fantagio Entertainment haven’t but made statements on Jaehyun and Cha Eun Woo.

