PlayStation announces bug bounty program

Sony



PlayStation has launched a bug bounty program that will pay users for to hack your system, plus your latest console and accessories. Sony has partnered with HackerOne, a bug bounty platform that connects businesses with users and security researchers, to test the level of security on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Network.

“The safety of our products is a critical part of creating incredible experiences for our community,” PlayStation said in a blog post.

Sony wants to get reports on the operation of the PS4 operating system, accessories and PlayStation Network, the console’s online store.

For a critical failure in PSN Sony will pay from US $ 3,000; for a highly serious error, from US $ 1,000; for a medium severity US $ 400 and US $ 100 for a low severity.

Payouts will be higher if they find bugs on the PS4, where payments for finding a critical bug start at $ 50,000, for a high-severity one would be US $ 10,000 or more, those for medium severity US $ 2,500 and low severity, US $ 500.

Sony will not reward for bugs found on PS1, PS2, PS3, PS Vita or PSP, or in software published by third party companies.