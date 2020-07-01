PlayStation 5 vs. Xbox Series X: The Battle of the Next Generation of Consoles

It is confirmed. Consoles will arrive at the end of 2020 PlaySation 5 de Sony and the Xbox Series X de Microsoft.

In March 2020, both companies revealed the technical specifications for their upcoming consoles although data such as price and exact launch date have not been confirmed. However, Bloomberg indicated that the PS5 would have a minimum price of US $ 470While rumors indicate that the Xbox Series X will cost approximately $ 500.

By the time the launch occurs, Sony and Microsoft will also face various cloud video game services such as Google Stadia, Apple Arcade and the Nintendo Switch, so they must offer a 360 experience to face a growing and transforming market.



On June 11, during a virtual event focused on gamess coming along with the PS5, Sony finally revealed the final design of your new console, and together with her showed a digital edition, Pulse 3D headphones, a remote control, a wireless charging station for DualSense control and an HD camera.

For its part, in early May Microsoft showed brief advances on video games that will reach the Xbox Series X and revealed what the titles optimized for the Xbox Series X, among which is Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, GEARS 5 and Call of the Sea, among others.

James Martin/CNET The PS5 will integrate a custom AMD Zen 2 CPU with eight cores at a speed of 3.5GHz and a custom AMD GPU with ray tracing that will offer greater graphics power, so that the objects of the games will be seen with greater precision and realism. The PS5 will also feature an 825GB internal storage drive (SSD) that will eliminate load times, while the new Tempest audio engine promises to provide an immersive experience for gamers. Sony will also launch a DualSense control for which they have improved haptic feedback to add more variety of sensations when playing, and the L2 and R2 triggers (or buttons) are adaptive, to give better feedback when doing actions such as pulling a bow. The DualSense will also integrate a microphone and the control removed the Share button. Sony said the content-sharing feature will now be part of a new tool called Create. Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Hitman III, Resident Evil VIII and Horizon Forbidden West Top the titles for the PS5. The PS5 would hit the market with a minimum price of $ 470, according to Bloomberg. Check out everything we know about the PlayStation5 here:

The Xbox Series X will arrive in late 2020 with a 151 x 151 x 301mm black tower body. The Microsoft console will feature a custom AMD Zen 2 CPU with eight cores at a speed of 2.8GHz each and an AMD RNDA 2 GPU with 12 teraflops, components that promise to offer four times the processing power of an Xbox One and double the graphics performance of the Xbox One X. READ Judge Rules Lawsuit Targeting Multi-Billion OneCoin Ponzi Can Proceed The Xbox Series X will feature DirectX Raytracing or hardware acceleration, the Smart Delivery function, Quick Resume, Dynamic Latency Input to reduce the delay between controls and actions in the game, new HDMI 2.0 technology, among other features. The Xbox Series X’s wireless controller is very similar to that of the Xbox One, but it has small changes focused on speed and compatibility. Microsoft also integrated a new D-pad, inspired by the Elite controller, and added the Share button to take screenshots and video recordings. The new Xbox series X controller is also compatible with the Xbox One, with Android and iOS PCs and devices. Some titles that will be available are Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Call of the Sea, Chorus, Cyberpunk 2077, Dirt 5, Halo: Infinite, Hellblade II, Outriders, Scarlet Nexus, The Ascent, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, among others. Check out everything we know about the Xbox Series X here:

Although we know practically all the technical specifications of both consoles, it is too early to know which one will perform better since both platforms have different architectures. Here we share some specifications that have been confirmed.

Sony PlayStation 5 vs. Microsoft Xbox Series X PlayStation 5 Xbox Series X Processor 8-core AMD Ryzen Zen 2 CPU a 3.6GHz 8-core AMD Zen 2 CPU a 3.8GHz Graphic card AMD Radeon RDNA 2 GPU personalizada con 36 CU a 2.23 GHz (10.3 teraflops) AMD RDNA 2 personalizada con 52 CU a 1.825GHz (12 teraflops) RAM 16GB GDDR6 16GB GDDR6 Storage 825GB SSD 1TB SSD Optical unit Yes 4K Blu-ray 4K UHD Blu-Ray Resolution 8K 8K Frames per second 4K / 120fps 4K / 120fps Control functions Haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, USB-C connector Button for sharing photos and videos, Haptic feedback, hybrid steering control, compatibility with Xbox One and PCs. VR support Yes Unconfirmed Game in the cloud PlayStation Now Microsoft xCloud Backward compatibility PS4 games Xbox One and support Xbox 360 and Xbox games Launch video game Godfall Halo Infinite Launching Late 2020 Thanksgiving Day 2020

Editor’s Note: This article was updated on June 11 to add new information on the Xbox Series X and PS5.