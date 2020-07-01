PlayStation 5: These are the first confirmed games for the console

Sony



Sony revealed on Thursday June 11 the first confirmed games that will be ready for the PlayStation 5 console once it reaches the market. Sony also showed the official design of the PlayStation 5.

At a digital event called The Video Game Future Show, Sony kicked off the presentation with some of its best-known titles in its history, including Final Fantasy, God of War, The Last of Us, Death Stranding, Grand Theft Auto, among others.

Sony had scheduled this event for last week, but the Asian company delay in the face of protests in the United States.

The first of the announcements was a great acquaintance among users. Rockstar Games said Grand Theft Auto V is coming to the PlayStation in a new edition for the PS5. Players will receive it for free on PS5 and PS4 users will have access to in-game points.

Sony showed small previews of the games and all were recorded from a PlayStation 5, highlighting the graphics, realism and improvements in the experience that will come from the hand of the new console.



PlayStation 5: The confirmed games

Demon’s Souls, a game based on a well-known title, with no release date.

2K21, the NBA and basketball game, will arrive in autumn 2020, possibly also for current consoles.

Project athia Square Enix. No availability date.

Stray, Another game that was shown very little, and which looks like it will be about controlling a cat in a world of robots, will arrive in 2021.

Returnal, a game that looks like it was based on the Alien movies, is another title revealed Thursday. Sony did not give a date.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure. No release date.

Destruction All Stars. No release date.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits. No release date.

Goodbye Volcano High. It will launch in 2021.

Oddworld Soulstorm. No release date.

Ghostwire: Tokyo will launch in 2021.

Jett: The Far Shore. In late 2020.

Godfall, available in late 2020.

Solar Ash, for sale in 2021.

Hitman III, available in January 2021.

Astro’s Playroom. No availability date was revealed.

Little Devil Inside. No release date.

Bugsnax, a clearly childish game, will arrive at the end of 2020.

Deathloop, a Bethesda game, with no release date.

Pragmata and it will arrive in 2022.

The PlayStation 5 will hit the market later this year and the company promises that there will be units for all users. Sony has not disclosed the official price and date of sale, but it is expected to cost around $ 400 or $ 500 and be on the market between November and December.