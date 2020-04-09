PlayStation 5 Controller Design Mocked By Xbox

Xbox has simply responded to the current reveal of the brand new PlayStation 5 DualSense controller with an animated gif of its personal Sequence X controller in a delicate dig on the former’s design. The long-awaited PS5 controller was simply unveiled yesterday, leaving many shocked at what a departure it’s compared to PlayStation controllers of the previous.

Ever because the PlayStation 5’s official launch window was introduced final October, followers have been speculating about how each the brand new console and its controller would look. Many technical tidbits, fan-made mock-ups, and one slightly boring reveal presentation later, and avid gamers had been lastly given their first take a look at the brand new PS5 DualSense Controller on Tuesday. The brand new white-and-black design caught a number of followers off-guard, with some evaluating it to the Xbox Sequence X’s extra orthodox controller and others redesigning the PS5 controller in an all-black end very like the PlayStation 4’s DualShock 4.

Both in response to those comparisons between the 2 controllers or simply to get a chuckle from followers, Xbox’s official Twitter account posted a quick gif of the glossy, all-black Sequence X Controller shortly after the DualSense’s unveiling on Tuesday. Responses to the submit consisted of gamers evaluating the 2 controllers with various levels of civility, in addition to praising the Sequence X Controller’s design total. Try the tweet beneath:

That is simply the newest chapter of the long-standing rivalry between the 2 next-gen consoles, that are each set to hit shops across the identical Vacation 2020 interval. The aforementioned PlayStation 5 presentation final month sparked additional dialogue, because the PS5’s technical specs have been famous to be weaker (but quicker) than the Sequence X, along with the presentation itself being in comparison with the Sequence X’s way more thrilling, visible reveal at The Recreation Awards final December.

Nonetheless, the submit on Xbox’s Twitter web page is kind of an amusing jab on the firm’s competitors, and though not the entire responses to it are cordial, a lot of them are entertaining in their very own proper. With two main consoles on the horizon for later this yr, that is definitely an thrilling time for online game followers, regardless if they like the single-color look of the Xbox Sequence X controller or the two-toned method of the PlayStation 5 DualSense – however solely time will inform which one wins over gamers when the 2 consoles are unleashed to the world this Vacation Season.

Supply: Xbox/Twitter

