PlayStation 5: All the places where you can put the console aside

Every day there is less until the launch of the PlayStation 5, and although Sony has already revealed the design, technical specifications, and video games that will arrive with its launch; its price and availability remain a mystery.

At its most recent event, Sony finally revealed the final design of the PlayStation 5, and also presented the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, along with other accessories such as the Pulse 3D headphones, a remote control, a wireless charging station for the control DualSense and an HD camera.

Between the Technical specifications that stand out from the PS5 there’s its custom AMD Zen 2 octa-core CPU and the custom AMD ray-traced GPU which will offer increased graphics power.

And while there are still important details to be learned about Sony’s next-generation console, some stores have decided to go ahead and have already created specialized sites for the pre-sale of the PS5. Next, we tell you what you have to do to be one of the first to receive information about the presale, price and its launch.

Amazon

Amazon already has a special page for the launch of the PlayStation 5 where, in addition to finding technical information about the console, you can add it to your shopping wish list to receive a notification as soon as more information about the pre-sale is known.

Walmart

Walmart has a special section for the launch of the PlayStation 5 that includes several videos of the console and information about its functions. Also, you can add your email to the system to receive the latest information from the PS5.

Best Buy

The tech specialty store also offers users the option to enter their email to receive information on the launch and pre-sale of the PS5.

GameStop

The GameStop video game store also has a site dedicated to the pre-sale of the PlayStation 5. Here, in addition to being able to add your email to receive the latest news about the console, GameStop also offers timely information and various articles for users.

Target

Target also invites you to add your email to receive the latest news about the PlayStation 5, such as its launch and exclusive offers in the store. However, by adding your email you will also receive general offers from the entire store and not only those related to the Sony console.